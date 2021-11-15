the communications platform – Corriere.it has been reactivated

In the end, the interruption of the online service of the taxman lasted the space of a weekend or a little more to communicate the assignment of the credit and the discount on the invoice of the building bonuses. The Revenue Agency at 4:15 pm on Monday 15 November announced that it had “reopened the channel for the transmission of communications regarding the transfer or discount options on the invoice”. The new model for the communication of the options for the assignment of credit or for the discount on the invoice is already available. The service had been temporarily deactivated on Friday 12 November to allow “adapting the IT platform to the changes introduced by decree law n.157 / 2021”, that is the anti-fraud decree, which entered into force last week and which introduces measures to combat perpetrated fraud with the Superbonus.

Fraud for 950 million This is not a small matter, but almost a billion stolen from the state coffers. Fraud on tax credits accrued on building bonuses has reached 950 million euros, much more than the 800 million that had been talked about so far. The figure was updated by the director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, which spoke on Sunday 14 November at “In Mezz’Ora”, the transmission by Lucia Annunziata on Rai Tre. “It was urgent to intervene,” said Ruffini.

Compliance and certification The anti-fraud decree adds two steps necessary to obtain invoice discounts or to assign credits to intermediaries. The first is the requirement of a compliance visa – issued by accountants and Cafs – for all building bonuses and not just for the 110% Superbonus as it has been until now. The second is the obligation to “certify the adequacy of expenses” for all interventions without any cost limit. “Incomprehensible” second Confartigianato Imprese, Cna and Casartigiani, “Because to replace a simple boiler or even just a window, the new burden risks being more expensive than the tax benefit. Moreover, it is not yet clear who will have to issue the sworn statement and what content it will have to have ”.

Source link