‘The communion between the fans and the team is wonderful’

With Ricardo Cadena at the helm, Chivas seemed to find his best version of the tournament. The rojiblancos eliminated Cougars in Repechage and now they are about to face the Quarter finals before him Atlasa result that the Guadalajara coach considered deserved.

“The communion of the fans with the team is something wonderful, to thank the boys who are giving their best every day in each game and they deserve it and this beautiful hobby that we have deserves it”, he declared in a conference of press.

String has led to ‘Sacred Flock‘ from less to more and although he accepted that they will enjoy being in leaguealso showed that they will be focused on facing the Classic Tapatio in the best way.

“It’s fantastic, not just for me, for the whole group. It is what we have fought for and today we have to enjoy this phase, we are going to work on it, it is a 180-minute series, we have to be very thoughtful guys to think about the next phase, we have to go step by step”, he pointed out.

Now, Chivas will have to face the reigning champion of the MX LeagueI find that they will seek to perform with humility but always in search of victory: “Favorite I don’t know (before Atlas), for me it is to have a series with a lot of humility. We will seek to overcome them, they still want to win the series. We always work to try to deliver the best results and the best result is to win, we have a series of 180”, he said

And punctually, the rojiblanco strategist referred to the work he has done Fernando Beltranwho collaborated with a score in this game and assured that he is a player of great importance for his club.

“Fernando is a very important player for the institution, he has grown, he knows how important he is for the team. Today he is one of the players who assumes responsibility, he carries the team in the work that corresponds to him on the field, ”he concluded.

