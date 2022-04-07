The community answers the ultimate question

When traders make enough money for life from their Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), or any cryptocurrency trading play, what comes next? Cryptocurrency-savvy Reddit users shared their best ideas in a lively subreddit.

A user who goes by the u/LifeReboot tag shared how a lucky break led to less satisfaction than expected. Because of this, LifeReboot asked the cryptocurrency community for their thoughts on what to do after making enough profit to last their lives.

In a response, the user Adamant27 sent some congratulations and compared life to video games. “You have passed a quest called financial stability and independence, but this game called Life has many more quests,” Adamant27 wrote. The user encouraged LifeReboot to take on some “bigger quests” like personal development and spiritual enlightenment.

Exploring the world is the answer for the Reddit user Snowboarding_kook. In a reply, the redditor wrote that there is “nothing better than traveling”.

Reddit thread snippet. Source: Reddit

On the other hand, the redditor Feodal_lord believes that disappearing and living without contact with other people is a good idea. The user wrote: “If I had made enough money to last my whole life, I would say fuck society and live my life in isolation.”

As the creator of the thread did not “sound like the greedy crypto-maniac”, the user goonzoo suggested launching a cryptocurrency project. “Let it be unique and serve as a base. […] Maybe I can fill your life somehow.” they wrote.

The Forbes cryptocurrency and blockchain list shows that crypto millionaires increased 60% in a year. At the moment, the list includes 19 crypto millionaires, including the CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of FTX Sam Bankman Fried and the CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong. Newcomers to the list include FTX co-founder, Gary Wang, and the founders of Alchemy, Nikil Viswanathan and Joseph Laus.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

Keep reading: