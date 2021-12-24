the community challenges the developers to play the endgame and they accept – Nerd4.life

A slice of the New World, dissatisfied with some recent changes that have made some elements of the MMO endgame more difficult, as a form of protest she launched a challenge to Amazon Games, that is to stream a run of Myrkgard, a rather demanding activity. To the surprise of many, the developers agreed.

Amazon Games has released a video, the one in the player above, showing ten developers of the studio, including game director Scot Lane, completing this endgame challenge. At the beginning of the movie, many of them claim that they do not have a build or skill on par with some of the most dedicated players of New World. But despite these disadvantages they still managed to complete Myrkgard, albeit with some difficulty.

The video shows the perspective of four different developers and lasts about an hour. In the course of the run Amazon Games also provides a series of tips, sometimes sarcastic, about how to complete Myrkgard. The video was positively received by the community, which appreciated the transparency of the developers and the effort put into completing a challenge, which in the end they were absolutely not obliged to accept.

Staying on the subject, the crossover between New World and the Amazon series “The Wheel of Time” will begin today, with a series of exclusive rewards for MMO players.