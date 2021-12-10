the community criticizes Square Enix

From the stage of The Game Awards 2021, the Square Enix team shared several news with the public. Among the latter, the announcement of the release date of Forspoken also appeared.

The interesting adventure was in fact shown in action in an unreleased trailer, which ended with the confirmation that the open-world Action RPG will reach the shores of PC and PlayStation 5 at the next May 24, 2022. Looking forward to the spring of next year, Square Enix has begun to make available the first information relating to the distribution of the game. Among the latter, one detail in particular attracted the attention of the public.

We are talking about the list price of the PC version of Forspoken. From the pages of the catalog Steam, we learn that the game will be offered on the Valve platform at a higher price than the PC community traditionally used. Just like on the PlayStation Store, Steam indicates in fact 79.99 euros the price of the Standard version from Forspoken. The figure goes up to 104.99 euros if you take into consideration the Digital Deluxe Edition of the Action RPG.

The announcement appears to confirm a change of policy at Square Enix, together with the announcement of the price of the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, available exclusively on the Epic Games Store. The public did not accept the news in silence, with the network seeing the emergence of multiple criticisms against this choice.