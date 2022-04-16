the community tries to understand why

The integration of the Bitcoin Lightning Network began to take off among cryptocurrency exchanges around the world. However, some of the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platforms appear to be in no hurry to integrate the protocol.

Last week, the cryptocurrency trading apps Robinhood became the latest major industry player to announce Lightning integration, following in the footsteps of BitPay and Kraken.

Since the main goal of the Lightning integration is to reduce the cost of Bitcoin (BTC) transactions and speed up network transfers, one wonders which cryptocurrency exchanges have not added Lightning support yet.

Binance, Coinbase and FTX are silent on Lightning

Not everyone is happy with the rate of adoption of LN. DavidCoens, a software quality assurance tester and cryptocurrency enthusiast, is disappointed by the lack of progress on Lightning Network integration among major cryptocurrency exchanges. It collected data from official sources, social media presences, and Lightning explorers like 1ML and Amboss, only to discover that Binance, Coinbase, and South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb are not listed as “exchanges with Lightning.” “.

Despite providing comprehensive information about the Lightning Network on their websites, Both Coinbase and Binance declined to comment on their potential Lightning Network integration plans to Cointelegraph.

FTX – which is not mentioned in Coen’s list – has also declined to comment. In January of last year, FTX said on its official Twitter account that it “probably pays more in transaction fees than any other entity in the world.”

There seem to be a wide number of possible reasons why some of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges haven’t added Lightning support until now.

One redditor suggested that the availability of the Lightning Network would essentially be associated with less incentive to hold Bitcoin on exchanges like Binance due to expensive withdrawals. “However, it may not be to Binance’s advantage to implement it. Personally, I want to use the Lightning Network to transfer all my BTC trades to cold storage,” he said.

According to Coen, implementing Lightning might simply not be a priority for some major cryptocurrency exchanges, or even go against their business plans for others.

“I think Binance has no interest in integrating Lightning Network deposit or withdrawal because it might go against their business plans,” Coens said. He suggested that Binance may be more interested in promoting the use of its proprietary blockchain networks, including the Binance Beacon Chain and the Binance Smart Chain, particularly for withdrawals.

Some exchanges prioritize industry trends like NFTs over the Lightning Network

Coen highlighted that Lightning not only allows Bitcoin to be moved at a lower cost, but also allows users to hold real BTC, stating:

“With the Lightning Network, users are able to move funds even for free, if they have a direct channel with the exchange and most importantly, they have real Bitcoin instead of a Bitcoin token on an Ethereum virtual machine network” .

The Lightning enthusiast also does not expect other exchanges like Coinbase to integrate Lightning support in the near future. “since the priority seems to be to integrate as many altcoins as possible and follow market trends”, said. Coen added that non-fungible token (NFT) support appears to be more of a priority for Coinbase than Lightning, citing the company’s NFT initiative officially launched last year. The expert’s remarks echoed some similar comments in the community.

Lightning integration is becoming less cutting-edge and more necessary

According to some members of the community, Lightning remains a cutting-edge development today, causing major cryptocurrency exchanges to spend significant time and effort to make such improvements.

However, with exchanges like Bitfinex, OKX (formerly OKEx), and Kraken adding Lightning, “it’s becoming less cutting-edge and more of a necessity to be competitive,” a spokesperson for explorer Amboss told Cointelegraph.

“The user experience with Lightning is superior and exchange users will be looking for the easiest way to make deposits and withdrawals from their exchange of choice. […] Lightning support is a must for users who need to execute quick operations,” stated the representative.

Launched in March 2018, the Lightning Network is a layer two Bitcoin protocol designed to enable faster and cheaper transactions. Bitfinex is believed to be the first exchange in the world to add Lightning support for payments, integrating the protocol in December 2019.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

