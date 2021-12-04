the community welfare of the Seed of Cardano al Campo





TO Cardano al Campo there cooperative the Seed is building a community welfare system: in the headquarters of via XX Settembre they were in fact nursery and outpatient clinic services open.

This last service was officially inaugurated on Wednesday 27 October 2021, after a long wait due to Covid limitations that had prevented the ribbon cutting up to now.

Already in spring the Seme had inaugurated the new inclusive nursery school, complete with outdoor space. An interesting case of corporate welfare that becomes community welfare: the nursery was indeed born in 2006 to allow the cooperative’s working parents to continue working reconciling family and profession. After the renovation of the building on the edge of the historic center of Cardano, the service has been expanded.

This made it possible to welcome up to 50 children, thus also opening up to the territory and with specific educational support, to guarantee the right to work for parents of children with disabilities.

In the meantime, however, the same site saw the start of the outpatient clinic service. “The seed made the treble” the mayor of Cardano said sympathetically during the inauguration Maurizio Colombo, referring to the results obtained by the cooperative with the new investments, which also include the headquarters of the Semi-residential Rehabilitation Center, opened in via Alpi with an important bet.

“The seed” inaugurates the new rehabilitation center

The new outpatient clinic in via XX Settembre is a service “open to the whole city, the whole community and beyond: we have users who also come from Milan and Como” explains Davide Gabbana, vice president of the cooperative. We have professionals who have been working in the area for some time, known and appreciated ».

«We started from the basic principle of the cooperative, attention to the person: here we work together for allow the acquisition of autonomy in the home and in daily life. But it is also a work on the community: there are not only architectural barriers, but also mental barriers to break down ».

The director of the facility is the physiatrist Francesco Zaro, the team includes the psychologists and psychotherapists Paola Scampini, Raffaella Penzo, Debora Puzzovio, Marta Zaro, the speech therapist psychologist Alessandra Agosti, the occupational therapists Marco Lodi Pasini and Riccardo Ponti, Fiorella Fior, Anna Franzoi and Ilaria Mezzalira psychomotor operators, educators Marta Cagniney, Greta Ragazzi, Jessica Tropeano, Gabriella Clobas, Consuelo Bono. And again the clinical educator Viviana Cislaghi. Sabrina Noja, Claudia Iametti who deal with the Feurestein method (cognitive enhancement).

Davide Gabbana, Francesco Zaro and the mayor Maurizio Colombo

The new facility has been operating for a few months and takes care of over 80 weekly users. “We started from the needs of our guests to offer a service to the whole community and make it more inclusive”.