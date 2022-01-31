The companions against the transgender swimmer

On the one hand, Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, on the other, her friends from the University of Pennsylvania swim team who do not accept her using the women’s locker rooms between swims. “It’s downright embarrassing because Lia still has male body parts and she’s still attracted to women,” a team swimmer told the DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview reported by Dagospia. The issue is rather controversial because Lia, in a phase of gender transition, has already become a woman while retaining anatomical parts of the male body, according to what her teammates claim. Which seems to disturb them, so much so that they turn to coach Mike Schnur and the management of the team. However, the company has rejected any request in this regard: Lia is a woman and she must continue to use the locker room of her colleagues. In short, a new critical argument for Lia, after the controversy over the fact that she enters the tank with a certain physical advantage in terms of power.

The denunciation of the teammates

But what the girls or part of them claim, in this case, is the right not to be disturbed by the presence of the teammate. “The school was so focused on making sure Lia was okay and doing everything she could do for her, that she didn’t even think about the rest of us,” the teammate told DailyMail.com. It is clear that behind the protection afforded to the transgender swimmer there is the need to keep her out of discrimination due to her condition.

“It seems that the women who built this program and the people who were here before Lia don’t matter – says the teammate who does not reveal her name -. And it’s frustrating because Lia doesn’t seem to be bothered by all of her attentions, at all. She actually seems to like her. He has affected us all much more than it has affected her, “he insists, speaking to the online newspaper.

Lia for her part seems to be going straight. And he announces that he has granted an interview about his history of him to Sports Illustrated. The NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) allows transgender athletes to participate in sports competitions after completing hormone therapy for at least one year. In addition USA Swimming, responsible for sports policy, “strongly believes in the inclusiveness and opportunity for all athletes to experience the sport of swimming in a way that is consistent with their gender identity and expression,” he said last week. He then added that “we also strongly believe in competitive equity and, like many, we are doing our best to learn and educate ourselves on the appropriate balance in this space”.