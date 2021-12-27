Business

the company doubles the productivity bonus to its workers

Antonio and Emma Marcegaglia – both CEOs and, respectively, President and Vice President of Marcegaglia Steel Spa – have decided to achieve, thanks to the extraordinary results achieved by the Group in 2021, a double productivity bonus to all the workers of the Italian plants, who will receive thus an average premium exceeding € 1,000 each. The workers at the Villa Selva di Forlì plant will also benefit.

“In a very difficult period like the one we are, unfortunately, still experiencing – explain the Marcegaglias – we wanted to give a concrete signal of thanks and attention to our employees and their families. The company closes 2021 with historical results, the best ever: it seemed correct to us, given the founding values ​​that our parents passed on to us and that still today inspire our way of doing business, “sharing” these results with all people who work with us, who are the first and most precious of the Marcegaglia capitals. Fundamental resources to achieve the increasingly ambitious objectives of careful and inclusive growth, based on three key words: value, sustainability, resilience “.

The company informed the company unions and trade organizations, receiving positive appreciation for the initiative. The amount will be paid in March 2022, as required by the supplementary contracts of the various plants. The news of the “doubled” award was given directly by Emma and Antonio Marcegaglia in a video message created to send greetings to all Group employees for the 2021 Holidays.

