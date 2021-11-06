«The company is close to Sarri. About Immobile and Milinkovic’s position … »EXCLUSIVE

From the record of Immobile at the time of Lazio, up to the game system used by Sarri. Delio Rossi’s words exclusively for LN24

The equal of Marseille allows the Lazio to keep the second position in their Europa League group, and to give continuity to the recent positive results obtained in the league. The Biancocelesti seem to have found a team that until a few weeks ago seemed difficult to achieve, Maurizio Sarri he had to deal with a creature still too immature to hold up his game system. He spoke of this, of Ciro Immobile’s goal record and of the coexistence of Luis Alberto and Milinkovic Delio Rossi exclusively to our microphones.

How much is Lazio aiming at the Europa League?

“This is an old speech. You do a lot to play the cups and then in the middle of the championship you think that perhaps it is better to leave the Europa League alone to concentrate on Serie A. I find it wrong, I believe that a level team must honor the commitment and get to the end, stop it being understood that you must have a squad that is up to par and alternatives “.

Immobile detaches Piola and is at the top of Lazio’s top scorers. Did he expect it?

«Absolutely not, also because Ciro did it in a shorter time than Piolo. Honor and credit to this boy, who was not born a champion. It has been built over time, with hard work. Right now the Lazio forward is the best and the most prolific we have in Italy. He is a modern striker, different from those of the past, he spends a lot for the team. In the national team he finds himself in difficulty because he finds himself doing things he is not used to doing, he is very good at going in depth while a little less in coming to meet and exchange. In Biancoceleste he feels more protected and a leader, he doesn’t play with the worry of having to do well “.

Is Sarri shaping the team on the figure of Immobile?

“The technician was clever. After the first few games Milinkovic approached him a lot, while Pedro varied and Felipe Anderson played wide on the wing. Now having the closest Serbian, Immobile can do better, thanks to the physicality and quality of the midfielder. The whole team is now much less horizontal and more vertical “.

Sarri vs Inzaghi: which game system do you like best?

“They are two completely different systems. Simone did very well and played more on the counterattack keeping the team collected. Sarri instead wants to dominate the opponent from the start, but what matters is the final result. The Tuscan coach is a bit disadvantaged because the team is the same as Inzaghi had last year and he now has to adapt in a certain sense and insert his ideas into this team “.

Can Lazio afford to wait before seeing Sarri’s hand and the results?

«In this case, the club must be close to the coach and defend their choice. Of course, in football you want everything immediately, I don’t know if there is this time. But the leadership figure must be decisive. We must also understand that the right material must be made available to the coach to play according to his creed, so that the transition does not last 2 or 3 years “.

Milinkovic and Luis Alberto together, has Sarri found a way to make them coexist?

«We assume that if I have the possibility to choose the game system and then the players, I decide how to play and then I go to buy the right interpreters. At Lazio it went differently, Sarri found practically the same team as last year. It is also true that Sarri should optimize the material he has based on excellence in pink. The best Biancocelesti performers are Acerbi, Leiva, Milinkovic, Luis Alberto and Immobile. Sarri should find a system that facilitates his understanding of football. Some new pieces have arrived, but the hard core has remained the same ».

Is Sarri too fundamentalist?

«I know him, it’s not like Zeman who is immutable and uses only 433. Sarri has also played with 442 and 4312, for example at Chelsea and Juventus. At Lazio he changed something while keeping faith with his principles, obviously accepting the material available “.

After the experience at Ascoli you are currently stopped. Are you boiling something in the pot?

“For the moment, just gossip, nothing concrete. We will wait, I hope to be back on the bench soon “.