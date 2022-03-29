the company is number 3 in the United States

The US market has taken a curious turn, Motorola grows again and is already third on the podium.

As a report published by Counterpoint points out, the US market has turned around in recent months. One of the most important technology firms in the world, LG, continues to fall out of control. This has led to the return of a legendary that had been somewhat forgotten.

Motorola has become the third largest manufacturer in the United States, just after Apple and Samsung, the undisputed leaders. The moment of “sorpasso” occurred in 2021, at which time LG collapsed.

Motorola returns to the podium of one of the largest markets

The company, which was owned by Google until it was bought by Lenovo in 2014, has doubled its numbers during the year 2021. Well, actually even more. As the graph made by Counterpoint points out, Motorola sales in the US soared 131% in 2021 if we compare them with the previous year.

As Jeff Fieldhack, lead author of the study, points out, Motorola mid-range has filled the gap left by LG, with terminals as popular as the Moto G Stylus or the Moto G Power.

A common question is how Motorola has grown to exceed 10% of the US market. Motorola has been a key manufacturer filling the void left by LG’s departure. The brand has all the key features that major carriers look for: a comprehensive catalogue, the ability to increase supply and low return rates.

Motorola has maintained its positive trend during the first months of this 2022. As Counterpoint points out, the brand’s goal for 2022 and 2023 is to increase its sales in more expensive devices. This will undoubtedly be a great challenge considering the supremacy of Apple and Samsung in the US market.

