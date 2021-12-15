Business

The company moves from Settimo to Moncalieri, 130 employees strike: “Almost all part-time, the extra kilometers cancel the salary”

Strike scheduled for tomorrow for former Olisistem workers. The news was given by the Fim-Cisl after the NBT company (Numero Blu Torino) communicated to the unions its intention to leave the Settimo headquarters to move the 130 workers to Moncalieri. Settimo, among other things, had already been chosen to move the company from Rivarolo, taking into account the origin of the workers and the type of contracts, almost all part-time of four hours. “Despite a union agreement to keep the headquarters in Settimo, Numero Blu Turin has announced the transfer which will entail enormous travel costs for workers – underlines the union – in addition, a drop in volumes on the order leads the company not to confirm about 40 % of those administered without first checking the use of social safety nets ».

The workers, therefore, will cross their arms throughout the day. “Today, providing for the relocation of the headquarters to Moncalieri means burdening these people with a further 1000 km per month more travel than the current ones. cases will reduce the monthly salary to 350/400 euros. Unacceptable. These additional costs – concludes the union – would nullify the remuneration for part-time work ».

