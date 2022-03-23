the company of the 21st century?

A writer alone, rejected and with a cell phone that talks to him all the time. This is how Theodore’s life is summed up in the movie Her. She is a female voice and has a name: Samantha. Samantha is not human, even though she looks like it. She is actually a model based on artificial intelligence that greets him, reminds him of schedules, makes him feel loved. This is just one example of that desire to be connected to someone, even though she is not a real person.
Virtual assistants are on the computer, mobile or on a loudspeaker. According to research by the Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Spain, this type of technology is capable of improving the psychological well-being of users.
Laura Aymerich, one of the project researchers, told EL COLOMBIANO that to find this finding they created a conversational agent: access was through a smartphone and the way to interact with the voice.
“Our results indicate that users who tried the app reported improvement in their psychological well-being, personal growth, and life satisfaction, in just three sessions,” Aymerich said..
In terms of specifications, virtual assistants have a wide level of development: there are some simple ones like chatbots (virtual chat on social networks and WhatsApp) that respond automatically, and other more advanced ones with the ability to converse, understand what is said to them, generate a response and additionally synthesize in a voice that is close to the human (Alexa, Siri, Google Home), but it is a robot.
For Alejandro Serna, CEO of the Colombian Institute of Advanced Robotics (ICRA), in some respects they can be digital guides and tutors who can be asked to perform simple tasks such as telling the time, remembering an appointment or a phone number, turning off the light in the house or telling when the clothes have been washed. At the corporate level they can reserve a meeting room.
“In a way they will be the future for some of the companies that are focused on customer service in education, health and governments, also in physical activities, in gyms they will be used to explain how to train or do yoga”, Serna said.
In fields such as education they have a very positive point, according to the expert, and it is “patience” for those people who need concepts repeated until they understand them. “The assistant does not get tired or raise the tone of his voice.” That is, some may like to interact with these devices because they generally do not feel judged.
On the other hand, data scientist David Restrepo points out that in mental health issues they can become very useful tools for simple therapy processes.
“They do not come to replace the work of professionals, but are more a complement to improve treatments. The capacity of the assistant lies in being able to interact with the user as if it were a person, it is not an email with a message, but a closer voice that delivers the instructions”.
And how do they work?
A virtual assistant, practically, is a software that has the ability to understand and interact. How do you do it? Reading the codes (user voices), which run on a machine. This means that the program (Siri) works on the cell phone (iPhone).
“In the not too distant future it is very likely that they also have the ability to remember conversational tasks between humans, however, a critical privacy issue would enter here because the device would have to be listening to everything that is spoken at all times,” said Restrepo.
But what to do so that these devices do not become a torment? Researcher Aymerich suggests consulting what its components are and how they work. Also, find out very well if your materials have scientific validity, this increases the chances that they can really be of help.
As Artificial Intelligence advances, experts say, these technologies will further facilitate communication with machiness: not only will they understand the sentences, but they will read the emotions. They could even become a pocket therapist.
Some virtual assistants:
– Siri helps you with your tasks: This Apple assistant works for iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS operating system. Cell phone tools such as reading the calendar, going to notes, listening to music can be accessed.
– Google Now reports it: It was launched by the Google company in 2012 and allows, for example, to make a summary of the day’s agenda and make calls using voice input. In 2013 it was made available for iOS.
-To relieve loneliness?: Replika is an app that uses artificial intelligence and focuses on being a company to talk from an emotional perspective. It works through questions, tests and some interactive games.
– Be more productive: Cortana is a virtual assistant from Microsoft. Among its features, it stands out that it has the ability to search for files within the PC and schedule appointments, all from the home screen.