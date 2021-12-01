the company reopens the layoff procedure

After the blocking of layoffs by the Court and the meeting that took place at Mise, hopes for Gkn workers seemed to have returned, at least until the last, umpteenth, cold shower. “Registered arrival. Gkn is preparing to reopen the dismissal procedure. Decreed now. Once again teased”: this was announced on Facebook by the Factory Collective of the Gkn plant in Campi Bisenzio. A joke that has sent the workers into a rage.

Last week Gkn Driveline Firenze had sent a letter to employees, explaining that it must continue with its plan: ” ‘After delaying the start of the collective redundancy procedure until the end of November, we are now forced to start the legal procedure at the end of this month. ” “We will diligently continue the discussion with the trade union and the institutions – underlines Gkn – to find an agreement that can effectively carry out the reindustrialization project”.

The company thus decided to restart the second dismissal procedure, given that the first was rejected last September by the court of Florence, plunging the workers back into uncertainty. ” A painful and inevitable choice ”, as defined by the company in the letter.

Yet, in the meeting held last October at the Ministry of Economic Development, Deputy Minister Alessandra Todde spoke of a ” big step ”, confirming ” the commitment to find a solution to the dispute ”. ” After that meeting, the the company seemed willing not to start a new dismissal procedure, while the unions also asked for the withdrawal of the liquidation. All hypotheses that are now crumbling.