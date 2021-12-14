World

the company suspends Tesla cars

A cyclist and two pedestrians hit, a glass container practically exploded and several pedestrians injured by the fragments. This is the balance of an accident that took place last Saturday in Paris and which led the French taxi company G7 to suspend its Tesla taxis. A driver of this type of taxi has lost control of the vehicle which appears to have accelerated for no reason becoming unmanageable.

The man, driving in the 13th arrondissement, managed to brake and the Tesla hit a cyclist in full, then two pedestrians at an intersection. Subsequently, the car crashed into a glass bottle container causing it to explode and causing a shower of glass fragments that injured several people. Finally, the car crashed into a traffic light and ended its run by getting stuck under a van. The toll was 7 seriously injured and 3 lightly.

