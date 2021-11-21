The company that brought sushi to the United States is also a cult

When asked In Jin Moon, one of the daughters of the South Korean Reverend Sun Myung Moon, if in her opinion the cult founded by her father had changed the world, she replied: “in an incredible way: when it started nobody knew sushi or ate raw fish.” According to her, the most important contribution of her father, who died in 2012, had been “making sushi known to the world”. It had been his way, he said again, “of entering people’s bodies.”

Daniel Fromson told about the New York Times Magazine the story of how sushi arrived and above all thrived in the United States, a story that starts from Asia, but not Japan, and that has a lot to do with Moon and his controversial Unification Church. A cult with which “they wanted to create the kingdom of God, ending up selling raw fish”. Of course, they made a lot of money.

Sushi, that is, the type of cuisine that mainly consists of boiled rice with raw fish and other ingredients, was not born in Japan, the country it is closely associated with today. It arrived a thousand years ago from China, or at least from Southeast Asia. Moreover, at the beginning it was not even raw: “for most of its history” wrote Fromson, “it was fermented, and was a jumble of often esoteric regional dishes made with rice and fish preserved in salt.”

Something more similar to what sushi is today began to be seen in nineteenth-century Japan, but even in the 1940s into the twentieth century there were rural areas of the country where no one knew about sushi, much less ate it. In the following decades a long and not entirely clear series of historical, technological and culinary issues (the Second World War, the greater and more widespread possibilities of refrigeration of food, the increase in intensity and speed of trade and even the spread of a new type of rice), however, led sushi to establish itself in Japan, consolidating an ever deeper bond with the country and its culture. Even today, in any case, Japanese cuisine is not sushi, which the Japanese rarely eat and mostly on special occasions.

In the United States, as elsewhere in the world, sushi became known primarily thanks to the Japanese who emigrated from their country. However, there is a big difference between making yourself known and having incredible success for many decades. And it was Reverend Sun Myung Moon who did it.

Born in 1920 in what is now North Korea and then Japan-occupied Korea, Moon grew up in a family that believed in Confucianism, but which when he was a boy converted to Christianity and joined with some fervor Presbyterian Church. Moon married, had a child, divorced, and founded the Unification Church in Seoul in 1954. She then married Hak Ja Han (also known as the “True Mother”) and with her and their many children formed what was to her followers the “True Family”.

The Unification Church relied heavily on the character of Moon (who said he had talked to Jesus and said he saw the future), and merged elements of “Buddhism, Confucianism, shamanism and sexual magic”, and that by the way, “it wasn’t all that different from other new South Korean religions,” Fromson says.

Moon’s Unification Church, however, was more successful, especially in Japan. In particular, one of its conglomerates whose followers were in fact “sales agents trained to deny any connection with that cult, who used to approach potential customers by identifying alleged diseases or curses, which could obviously be cured by buying very expensive things”, some of the which of Korean origin.

After the success of his church in Japan, Moon went to the United States in 1972. According to a source cited by New York Times Magazine he arrived with a briefcase inside which was nearly two million dollars. To which in the following decades would have been added at least 3.6 billion dollars starting from the Japanese detachment of the Unification Church and arriving in the United States, where Moon opened a new company based in Washington rather soon. A society that was legally separate from Moon’s religious activities, but which in fact was not: as suggested among other things by the fact that it was called Unification Church International.

In the 1970s, as Unification Church International grew its business, many Japanese and South Koreans arrived in the United States and the cult gained new followers. In particular, Fromson spoke of a great event organized by Moon in New York, in 1980, “in his skyscraper” and in front of an audience made up mostly of Japanese. Among the many, there was also the thirty-year-old Takeshi Yashiro, who converted to the belief of Moon after arriving in the United States.

Like the others, Yashiro was there to become a missionary on behalf of a religion he was based on Divine principle, (a text written by Moon and revealed to church members with multiple revisions and modifications over the years). Very briefly, religion believed that men and women were created to give joy to God through individual perfection. Among other things, she became known for her mass marriages.

To Yashiro and the others, Moon said, “You are the pioneers of the fish industry, go and restore prosperity.” The goal, Yashiro recalled, was to end world hunger. However, all of this had to do with the fact that in the 1970s and 1980s Moon had become fond of fishing and had developed a vague theory that saw the oceans as the keystone of his “arcane theological projects” and, above all, “the basis for a commercial empire “.

At first, Moon was thinking mainly of tuna and explained: «I have thought of the whole system; we start with the construction of the boats, then we catch the fish and process it, after which we think of a distribution network ». Moon’s idea, some of his old followers explained, was to sell fish door to door, while proselytizing for the Unification Church.

The business that Yashiro and others raised “is now the largest fresh fish company in the United States,” Fromson wrote. It’s called True World Foods, and it’s part of the True World Group, which is itself controlled by Unification Church International.

Yashiro then became president of True World Foods, a company that today also operates outside the United States and which manages fish and shellfish, for sushi and not, but also sauces, knives, exotic fruits, sweets and, in Fromson’s synthesis, “Anything else that a sushi maker might need.” A company that “has over 500 million dollars in annual revenues” and that in 2021 will bring about a thousand tons of fresh fish from Japan to the United States. But also a society in which “the intricate tangle of business and religion has conferred both hidden advantages and particular vulnerabilities”, which over the years has found itself in the midst of a family feud and a lawsuit whose consequences are still being felt.

Before the problems, however, there were the successes. With the money from Japan and the fervor of the followers (who were sent to sell and convert all over the United States, each with an initial $ 100 gift from Moon) the company grew. Among other things, on the wave of a growing US interest, and then more generally on the part of the whole West, for Japan and its products, whether it was machines, watches, films, technological products or food. In fact, even before Moon, interest in sushi had grown: “from 1977 to 1980”, Fromson recalled, “restaurants selling sushi in Southern California rose from 39 to 116”.

As in Italy, and as with many other exotic foods, sushi was first perceived as something strange, then refined, finally popular. Still in 1985, however, the film Breakfast Club presented it like this:

Sushi then arrived everywhere: it was street food, stadium snack, gag in Simpson, word used in rap and symbol of cultural diplomacy (apparently Bill Clinton liked it a lot, or so he said). In the nineties it also arrived in supermarkets.

Therefore, more and more fish were needed for sushi, which inevitably made the main company that supplied it grow. Which, moreover, was made up largely of Japanese, who were therefore very comfortable with the chefs, often Japanese, who ordered that fish. “And when there were no chefs, the followers themselves became one.”

To be sure, Moon’s plans included sushi but were more generically aimed at tuna in its other forms. But he and True World Foods were in the right place at the right time to take another, profitable path.

Over time, things began to get worse. The problems arose mainly from the many implications of a commercial activity that was in many ways the subsidiary of a religion, and which, among other things, could count on a considerable flow of money from a Japanese conglomerate itself linked to that religion. A business in which, as Fromson wrote, “Moon exercised enormous authority, because although he was only rarely involved in the day-to-day operations of the company, his approval was required at decisive moments.” Still on the subject of Moon, Fromson wrote that, as a religious leader he was, “he promoted a corporate culture based on reverence and deference” and in which it was evidently difficult to criticize the fact that a significant part of the income was destined to finance his other activities.

Above all, the problems had to do with the fact that after 2012, when Moon died at 92, there were several and rather convoluted disputes over who should take his place. Disputes that brought up both faith and business issues. Hak Ja Han Moon, the “True Mother”, who is 78 years old, took charge of the religious part; Hyun Jin Moon, the eldest of his children still alive, who had important roles in the family business under Moon, took over the financial part and, as Fromson wrote, “claims to be the father’s only true successor” . Today he manages the millionaire fortune of Unification Church International.

For years, however, Hyun Jin Moon (aka Preston) has been quite critical of how the religious side of the family business is run. For example, he said: “Do we want the world to return to God or do we want to remain a cult or a new religion forever?” In short, it is a very complicated affair, which Fromson called “similar to a civil war.” The fact that Hak Ja Han Moon had seven sons and seven daughters certainly doesn’t help from a succession point of view. But even before Moon’s death there had been complex legal evolutions, which – in short – wronged Preston, who apparently acted to have $ 470 million transferred from the family business to a Swiss foundation to him. close.

Despite the various problems, and despite the fact that the link between the sushi activity and the religion founded by Moon has been established in many ways, True World Foods continues to be a huge company and to have an important role in the world of sushi. The Unification Church, Fromson wrote, “has survived more than half a century of conflict and controversy,” and Robert Bleu, the current president of True World Group, says that “True World Foods has never stopped following the ideals of Moon ”, who among other things was convicted of tax evasion.

Meanwhile, sushi has continued to grow and change, even apart from Moon and even outside the United States. According to Eric C. Rath, historian of the University of Kansas, because it is “a form of cuisine capable of continuing to evolve silently into new forms that very few can foresee”.

