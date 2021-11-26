the company that guards the concentration camps … – Libero Quotidiano





Andrea Morigi November 26, 2021

The Italian government and the officials of Palazzo Chigi like the Muslim political prisoners of Xinjiang: they are spied by the cameras of the same company, Hangzhou Digital Technology, a Chinese manufacturer of video surveillance systems. After a first revelation of the magazine Wired, the question also arrives in Parliament, with a question by deputies Enrico Borghi and Filippo Sensi, who address the presidency of the Council of Ministers and the ministries of Defense and the Interior, to verify whether they have evaluated the national security risks of a contract that concerns strategic sectors of the public administration: mainly the seat of the government and the wiretapping rooms of the Italian prosecutors. Plus, second Formiche.net, also «entrances, entrances and corridors of the Ministry of Culture in the central office where the minister sits Dario Franceschini“.



Videos on this topic

THE BEIJING EYE

The problem, explain the two parliamentarians, concerns the suspicions on the manufacturing company, already conveyed by a document of the European Parliament, which states that “Hikvision has been accused of supplying surveillance equipment to the internment camps … there is an unacceptable risk that Hikvision, through its operations in Xinjiang, contribute to serious violations of human rights“. Therefore, when equipment of the same origin was installed in Brussels and Strasbourg, the Secretary General of the European Parliament was invited “to terminate the contract with Hikvision and to remove all the thermal cameras of that company from the premises of the Parliament” and the Office of presidency was called to be more prudent “in the selection of suppliers”. Those who persevere in using the service, on the other hand, face the possibility that state secrets end up in the hands of a foreign power. In this sense, the British government offices have also recently been sensitized by Tibetan activists to dismiss the Hikvision apparatuses present in the national Departments of Labor and Pensions, and of Health and Social Assistance, as well as the Ministry of Justice. Even the Americans have noticed and “the United States Department of Defense has published a list of twenty Chinese companies – including Hikvision – accused of entertaining close links with the People’s Liberation Army“. With such “entities owned, controlled or affiliated with the government, military industry or defense of China,” the Pentagon warns that no business is to be done. The penetration mechanism is as technologically complex as it is immediately and universally understandable in its military and intelligence purposes. In fact, “the Chinese company’s equipment would be based on cloud-type systems, a circumstance which, in the absence of appropriate cyber security measures, would expose the data to the risk of acquisition and remote analysis, favoring its reprocessing, management and communication, even in real time “. In practice, they could record Prime Minister Draghi’s conversations or executive meetings and broadcast them to Beijing.





DATA THEFT

In short, to ensure that knowledge is not being transferred to Beijing without the knowledge of the heads of the Italian institutions, it is necessary to thoroughly review the control procedures as soon as possible, and perhaps even evaluate their adequacy, given that “in consideration of the increased exposure to cyber threats various provisions have been adopted in our legal system in order to ensure a high level of network security, of the information systems and IT services of public administrations, as well as of national, public and private entities and operators, through the establishment of a national cyber security perimeter and the provision of measures aimed at guaranteeing the necessary security standards aimed at minimize the risks “. That the theft of data is a realistic hypothesis is also shown by “a research conducted on the Shodan website, a research portal that indexes data relating to systems exposed on the Internet”. It emerges, explain Borghi and Sensi, “that there would be thousands, in the Italian cyber domain, the Hikvision devices exposed on the net. A number returned certainly reduced compared to the actual number of devices present in Italy, as the data does not include closed networks “. We all ended up in Big Brother, but without our knowledge.



