The company that will send microrobots deep into the human brain in less than two years

LOS ANGELES (AFP).- Send miniature robots inside the human skull to treat brain diseases For a long time it was the stuff of science fiction, but it may soon be a reality, according to a California startup.

Bionaut Labs plans to perform the first clinical trials in humans in just two years of their small injectable robots, which can be carefully guided by the brain using magnets.

“The idea of ​​a microrobot came up long before I was born”, said co-founder and CEO Michael Shpigelmacher.

“One of the most famous examples is an Isaac Asimov book and movie called ‘Fantastic Voyage,’ where a group of scientists go into the brain in a miniaturized spaceship to treat a blood clot.”

Just as cell phones today contain extremely powerful components that are smaller than a grain of rice, the technology behind tiny robots “What used to be science fiction in the 1950s and ’60s” is now “science fact,” Shpigelmacher said.

“We want to take that old idea and turn it into reality”explained the 53-year-old scientist to AFP during a visit to his company’s research and development center in Los Angeles.

Hand in hand with the prestigious German institutes Max Planck, Bionaut Labs opted for the use of magnetic energy to propel robotsinstead of optical or ultrasound techniques, as it does not harm the human body, according to the scientist.

coils located outside the patient’s skull are connected to a computer that can remotely and delicately maneuver the tiny robot to the affected part of the brain, before removing it by the same route.

The entire device is easily transportable, unlike an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), and uses 10 to 100 times less electricity.

In a simulation witnessed by the agency AFP, the robot slowly follows a pre-programmed path through a container filled with gelwhich simulates the density of the human brain.

Is about a metal cylinder a few millimeters long, shaped like a small bullet.

Once he approaches a bag filled with a blue liquid, this robot is rapidly propelled like a rocket and pierces the bag with its pointed end, allowing the liquid to flow.

inventors wait use the robot to puncture fluid-filled cysts inside the brain when clinical trials begin in two years.

to be successful, the process can be used to treat Dandy-Walker syndrome a rare brain malformation that affects children.

Sufferers can experience golf ball-sized cysts, which swell and increase pressure in the brain, unleashing a host of dangerous neurological conditions.

Bionaut Labs it has already tested its robots on large animals such as sheep and pigsand the “information shows that the technology is safe for us” humans, Shpigelmacher said.

If approved, robots can offer key advances over existing treatments for brain diseases.

“Today, most brain operations and brain interventions are limited to straight linesIf you don’t have a straight line to the target, you’re stuck, you’re not going to get there,” according to Shpigelmacher.

Tiny robot technology “allows you to reach targets you weren’t capable of reaching and hit them repeatedly in the safest possible trajectory,” he added.

Last year, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Bionaut Labs approvals paving the way for clinical trials to treat Dandy-Walker syndromeas well as malignant gliomas, cancerous brain tumors that are often considered inoperable.

In the latter case, the tiny robots will be used to injecting anticancer drugs directly into brain tumors in a “surgical stroke.”

Existing methods of treatment include bombarding the entire body with drugs, leading to potentially severe side effects and loss of effectivenessShpigelmacher said.

The tiny robots can also take action and collect tissue samples while they are inside the brain.

With about 30 employees, Bionaut Labs has been in talks with partners to use its technology and treat other conditions that affect the brain, such as Parkinson’s, epilepsies, and strokes.

“As far as I know, we are the first commercial effort” to design such a product “with a clear path to clinical trials,” Shpigelmacher said, closing: “But I don’t think we’ll be the only ones (…) This area is heating up. ”.