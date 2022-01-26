the company will have to pay 750 thousand euros

The string of sanctions affecting various companies also comes to Gamestop.

Federconsumatorifollowing the receipt of several complaints towards the videogame retailer, reported to the AGCM (Guarantor of Competition and the Market) unfair commercial practices adopted by the company. An investigation procedure has therefore started, ending with one fine of 750 thousand euros for Gamestop.

The retailer is in fact guilty of having “disseminated inaccurate and misleading information on the actual availability of products sold online and on their prices, as well as on delivery times, but also has I imposed the purchase of accessory products in forced combination (bundle) [come quelli proposti per PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series S/X, ndr] and theunilateral and discretionary cancellation of orders made by consumers “. Furthermore, «many users have complained quite a lot difficulty in contacting the after-sales service of the company through a call center and in exercising the right of withdrawal and reimbursement “.

The punishment is therefore necessary for having created considerable harm in economic terms for consumers, aggravated by the fact of having adopted such practices during the outbreak of the pandemic, which due to the severe restrictions has led to an inevitable boom in online commerce.

For its part, Gamestop, although its behavior is still blameworthy, was in a certain sense “forced” to do what it did: it is no secret that before the arrival of the pandemic the company found itself on the verge of bankruptcy, having had to close several of its stores to recover costs but still trying to remain influential in the sector. What is certain is that taking advantage of consumers to get back on track is not even correct, consequently the fine for Gamestop is more than deserved.

But for Federconsumatori the matter does not end there. To avoid future cases of this type, reiterates the need for urgent adoptionalso through good practices, more precise and stringent regulation in the e-commerce sectorin order to guarantee consumers adequate protection.