the comparison between PS4 and PS5 brings out the problems of the remaster collection

The tireless youtuber ElAnalistaDeBits took the opportunity offered him by the launch of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition to conduct a comparative video between the PS4, PS4 Pro and PlayStation 5 versions.

The results offered by the analysis, needless to hide it, do not seem to prove in favor of the work done by Grove Street Games, the software house commissioned by Rockstar Games to remaster the first Grand Theft Auto in three dimensions on Unreal Engine.

From the comparison between the PlayStation console versions of GTA Trilogy, numerous optimization problems emerge and several inconsistencies in the work of updating graphics, gameplay and performance. The phantom of the pop-in from the original version of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, for example, continues to “haunt” the remastered versions, along with bugs that negatively impact the visual experience.

From the use of textures with the same resolution on all versions to the instability of the framerate, up to the reflections on PS5 which, for some strange reason, turn out to be even worse than their PS4 counterparts, the content creator who conducted this analysis he believes that this is “far from acceptable work. The performance problems are unintelligible for a game with such a modest graphics component, there is still a lot of work to be done in the optimization”.

According to ElAnalistaDeBits, the strengths of this collection are the lighting system and the best made to some polygonal models: even in this case, however, the optimization problems end up affecting the gameplay, as in the case of the dynamic lighting that brings the framerate on PS5 to drop down to 35fps in Performance mode in the open world phases at night. Are you also experiencing these problems on PlayStation, PC, Xbox or Nintendo Switch?

Waiting to offer you our in-depth analysis on the graphics sector and on the contents of this collection, we leave you to the special on GTA Trilogy with the story of GTA 3 and its protagonist.