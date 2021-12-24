Tech

The competition of foldable smartphones from Samsung, OPPO and Huawei

Mark this date: December 2021. From now on we will see one no holds barred competition between Samsung, OPPO and Huawei for the control of folding smartphones. If, in fact, until today Samsung has in fact been the only real player in the market, the arrival of OPPO Find N and Huawei P50 Pocket will change the cards in a rather marked way.

The competition between Samsung, OPPO and Huawei is getting tough: the goal is to control folding smartphones

There are several aspects that must be taken into consideration in this case, but the most important is that the two Chinese companies (Huawei and OPPO) have everything to gain from launching into this sector – with what results are still to be seen, but the sold out of OPPO Find N already makes us understand where we are heading. Samsung smartphones do not have much appeal in the Chinese market, but companies of the caliber of Xiaomi, Realme, Redmi, OPPO and Huawei have at their fingertips an enviable user base for anyone – also for this reason Tim Cook has signed an agreement with the $ 275 billion China to secure a slice of this market.

OPPO Find N, as we have seen, has two or three aces up its sleeve that Samsung would do better to copy quickly if it does not want to be cornered; Huawei P50 Pocket, on the other hand, has a strong link with the domestic market, a strong penetration in the mobile sector, a distribution network of the highest level and a mobile platform (HarmonyOS) now mature and ready to compete with Android at every level – A substantial update of the Huawei Mobile Services is on the way to demonstrate how serious the giant is.

Do you think it ended here? No way! HONOR Magic V, the first folding smartphone of the Chinese giant, was shown just a few hours ago in a teaser. In the coming months, according to numerous rumors, new hi-tech companies will have their say on folding smartphones; meanwhile, Google and Apple, two top-level giants, are taking the right steps to have their say and upset the sector once and for all. Again.

