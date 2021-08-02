The complaint of Kim Kardashian’s former collaborators: she is an exploiter

Thinking that Kim Kardashian is currently completing her studies to become a lawyer, it makes a lot of smile to think that it is just been implicated in a lawsuit. The reality star Keeping up with the Kardashian, influencer with more than 200 million followers and recently crowned billionaire by Forbes, apparently does not pay salaries to its employees.

That’s right, on May 24th seven former employees of Kim Kardashian filed a complaint with the Superior Court of Los Angeles County. These are workers employed as gardeners and maintenance workers, including a minor, who as stated in the text of the complaint reported by the Los Angeles Times: “They were not paid regularly, they did not benefit from the mandatory meal and rest breaks, they did not have a means to record the working hours, which were not paid, they were not reimbursed for expenses, they were not paid for overtime or at the end of the relationship. “

The situation seems to be getting even worse considering two unpleasant episodes: the underage employee seems to have been fact work for many hours longer than allowed by California law; moreover, one of the workers seems to have been dismissed as a result of his claim to labour rights.

The defense of law student Kim Kardashian? To declare that she is absolutely unrelated to the facts. According to a spokeswoman for the influencer, the workers had been hired through an agency, then by a third party, chosen by Kim to provide this service. For this reason Kardashian was in the dark about what happened to her employees nor is it responsible for how the supplier has run its business. The billionaire then let it be known that she hopes the problem will be resolved amicably between the workers and the agency. Will this really be the case?

