The complete 8 “Harry Potter” films are available in a box set and it is the perfect Christmas gift

The countdown to the end of the year celebrations will soon be launched. You have tried to buy as many gifts as possible on Black Friday to anticipate Christmas, but you are still missing some and the ideas of things that could please do not follow one another in your head. And if you offer a great classic that will necessarily please? We are talking to you today about a gift that will cost you less than 40 euros and that will generate infinite joy for the person who opens this package on December 25th. Amazon offers for sale the complete 8 Harry Potter films in a Blu-ray DVD box for precisely 33.25 euros.

Also to discover: Emma Watson almost left the Harry Potter adventure, she confides in “Return to Hogwarts”

Harry Potter – Complete Box 8 Movies [Blu-Ray] – €33.25

At a time when we have become used to watching films on platforms like Amazon, Netflix or even OCS, we thought that offering a box set of films in the form of DVD was becoming almost vintage. We don’t know about you, but it’s true that on our side, we have a soft spot for material formats. We prefer a book in paper format rather than on a tablet, but this is another debate that we will reserve for another day. To come back to our sheep, we are not the only ones to have found that offering this box for Christmas is a good idea. The reviews read: “A cool box set with all the movies together. This one was for a present which was much appreciated.” “Great set for Harry fans!” To watch again and again ! “, “Perfect for the price !! “, “Perfect to remember this good time when Harry porter landed with a bang on the big screens and to spend very good cinematographic evenings”, could we also read.

This article contains affiliate links that may be subject to remuneration from our partners.