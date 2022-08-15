The Complete Dating History of Gigi Hadid: From Cody Simpson to Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadidis romantic with Zayn Malik — and the birth of their daughter, Khai, in September 2020 — wasn’t the first time the model’s love life has caught everyone’s attention.

Hadid’s first major relationship in the public eye was with Cody simpson. The pair dated for two years before calling it quits in May 2015.

A month later, Hadid started dating Joe Jonah. The California native’s boyfriend Cara Delevingne was a fan of their relationship and even gave them the ship name “GI Joe.” Hadid took a liking to the moniker and was spotted in Los Angeles with Jonas while wearing a T-shirt with the letters “GI.” The duo ended their romance in November 2015 after five months of dating.

Hadid left with Malik later the same month. The ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ singer admitted he made up his mind by simply asking Hadid out on a date.

“I just asked him [out]. It was pretty simple,” he recalled on SiriusXM. The morning mash-up in December 2016. “A gentleman never tells all the details! But, yeah, we met and we talked, and we went on a date.

However, Hadid revealed some details about their first date on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2017.

“We played it cool for about ten minutes and then I was like, ‘You’re really cute,'” Hadid said at the time. “We connected like very quickly. We have a bit of the same sense of humor and have started sharing videos.

Malik said We Weekly in September 2017 that although their relationship is highly publicized, the duo try to focus only on each other.

“We try not to think about [dating in the spotlight] too much,” he said at the time. “There are a lot of people who are too busy in other people’s lives. I’m just focusing on my relationship and trying to do good with my girlfriend and she does it with me, and we hope for the best, like we all do!

Although she called him several times, including from January 2019 to January 2020, when she briefly dated Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron – Hadid and Malik reconciled in early 2020, before welcoming their daughter later that year.

However, several sources have confirmed We in October 2021 that the pair broke up again in the middle Yolanda Hadid‘s claims she had a physical altercation with the musician. He was arrested and charged with four criminal harassment offenses the previous month, and he pleaded no contest although he flatly denied the allegations. ‘Zayn and Gigi quietly parted ways,’ source says exclusively We. “They had issues for a while and were trying to fix them, but it just wasn’t working. »

The duo ‘have a loving and caring relationship despite their breakup,’ an insider says We in June 2022, adding that they are focused on co-parenting Khai as amicably as possible.

Scroll down to see Hadid’s romances and adventures over the years.