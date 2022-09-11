The complete history of Leonardo DiCaprio’s love relationships

He’s not the only male Hollywood star with a fixation on continuing to date, regardless of their accumulating age, with much younger women. Johnny Depp, for example, hasn’t started dating a woman over the age of 25 since he’s famous. But their relationships have been longer. That is why the case of Leonardo DiCaprio is more evident: he has had many partners and such is their -let’s say- obsession because they are always young that the ‘curse of 25’ has been coined.

It’s an internet joke with each new break from the Oscar winner for the reborn more comes to life as a fully valid and empirically proven theory: Leo begins to go out with a young woman and, when he turns 25, he breaks up with her and goes back to look for a younger one so that the wheel continues turning. And this since he was 19 years old. There are plenty of memes and even songs on social media from girls making fun of being in their ‘diCaprio senior year’. That is, the last year in which they could start dating the interpreter before he leaves them.

So let’s review said love story to understand how the actor of The Wolf of Wall Street, Shutter Island, Origin either infiltrators has given rise, from relationship with model to model (Camila Morrone being the last affected), to a history that, on the other hand, continues to perpetuate certain stereotypes for which the news that other stars, such as Keanu Reeves , are dating women their age.





We started in 1994. Leo is 19 years old and beginning to stand out, although he is not even remotely known. He starts dating the model Bridget Hall, 16 years old. At least, People assures that they have been seen kissing in New York. According to a 1998 gossip publication, The London Sun, the actor would have cut with her only a few months later that same year after a “night of love” that she found disappointing. Hall claims that “nothing happened” between them.

That same year, according to The Sunthe actor would have dated su co-star in A rebels’ Diary Brittany Daniel, where they shared a scene in which, in fact, she was seducing him. They have never confirmed it, something in which the environmental activist has also specialized over the years.

In 1995, without going any further, he begins an idyll with Naomi Campbell that neither of the two has bothered to confirm or deny to the press. It was very fast, but something had to remain because they have been close friends since then and have gone on vacation together. It’s one of the few times he was smaller than her.

To tell the truth, he chains three women older than him. After Naomi, four years her senior, came Kristen Zang, whom he dated for a year and a half between 1996 and 1998, and that he was only a few months older. She was the first girlfriend to accompany him on a red carpet. Specifically, the premiere of romeo + juliet, in 1997, when she and the actor were 22 years old. One version says that she left him for being immature. However, other languages ​​​​say that she broke up with Zang after knowing the massive success and world fame: it premieres Titanics.

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend, Kristen Zang, at the LA premiere of Romeo + Juliet, 1996. The couple were both 22 at the time. pic.twitter.com/FkSvNXUcPZ — Bushman (@MrBushman1) June 6, 2021

A parade begins between 1997 and 1998 of thriving models and actresses who “go out to party” with Leo, as they say from the North American edition of the magazine Elle, What Helena Christensen, Natasha Henstridgesinger bijou phillipsdaughter of the musician and leader of The Mamas & the Papas, John Phillips, or the model Amber Vallettawhom, -if we abide by the legend- he sees in a magazine and orders his representatives to present it to him.

In 1998 his first scandal would arrive, because several media assure that he has been seeing himself for a month with the model Eva Herzigová after meeting her at the premiere of The man in the iron mask. The problem is that she is married at the time to Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres, whom she would divorce that same year.

In 1999 he began his first great long relationship. Six years. And perhaps one of the most media. He is 25 years old and she, the Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, has just turned 19. Even today they are fond of each other, but the curious thing is that it is with her that the “curse” begins. They were together until the middle of 2005… just a few months before her 25th birthday.

Between 2005 and 2011, with a break of six months in between, DiCaprio dates another famous supermodel: Israeli Bar Refaeli. He is 30 years old and she is almost 11 years younger. Both are united by activism for the planet, in addition to the fact that they met at a U2 concert in Las Vegas. When he broke up with her, he barely had a few months left to turn 26. During the break, which took place in 2009, he was seen in Ibiza with the Russian Victoria’s Secret model Anne Vyalitsyna23 years old.

In 2011, the protagonist of Revolutionary Roadthat He is already 36 years old, he goes out for five months with Blake Lively, 23 August, after meeting aboard Steven Spielberg’s yacht in Monte Carlo. During the filming in Australia that same year he had a brief affair with the actress. Madalina Ghenea24 years old.

From 2012 it will only come out with models. That same year he lives a 10-month romance with Erin Heatherton. The couple’s age difference is just over 14 years and they break up when she has already turned 23. After their breakup, Leo is seen partying on board a boat at a party with many other catwalk professionals and, Rumor has it, he could have had a affair with Miranda Kerr after she broke up with Orlando Bloom. It has never been confirmed, but if it were, it would be the exception that proves the rule: Kerr was then 30 years old.

From May 2013 to mid-2014 Leonardo DiCaprio maintains a relationship with other Angel Victoria’s Secret: Toni Garrn. It may be that in this case it was she, who was 22 years old, who left him, since he is seen leaving a local with a cohort of 20 girls.

In 2015 he had a brief affair, because she was already 25 years old, with the golfer and, yes, model of Sports IllustratedKelly Rohrbachwith whom he was seen kissing, riding a bike through New York and going to the men’s final of the US Open.

In the summer of 2016, and after some unconfirmed rumors that between Leo and Rihanna there was something more than a simple friendship (and other flings never made official with presenter Laura Whitmore at the Bafta gala and models Victoria Lee Robinson and Georgia Fowler, at a Justin Bieber tour after-party and at the Cannes Film Festival, respectively), the already Oscar winner begins dating the Danish Nina Agdal, who was 24 years old and with whom it seemed that he was serious. However, in 2017 he blew out 25 candles…

In 2017, when Leonardo Di Caprio was 42 years old, he was seen with 23-year-old model Lorraine Rae both in Monaco and in St. Tropez or repeating the plan: cycling through New York. However, that hardly lasted and at the end of that year and so far he has been with Camila Morrone whom he has left exactly two weeks after she turned 25.

And, they say, now he goes out with Maria Beregova, a Ukrainian model who is 22 years old. That is to say, that at the most they will have three years of idyll… If they come.