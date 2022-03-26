the complete list by category

These are the nominees for the 2022 Oscars 6:48

(CNN Spanish) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on February 8, 2022 all the nominees for the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards.

Some movies that exclusively hit theaters during the pandemic received a few Oscar nominations. The Power of the Dogstarring Benedict Cumberbatch, leads the list with 12 nominations.

Actress Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the updated version of West Side Storylanded a supporting actress nomination for the 2022 Oscars.

DeBose, who has already won a Golden Globe for the character, took over the role from Rita Moreno in the original 1961 version of the film. Born in Puerto Rico, Moreno won an Oscar for her portrayal of Ella as Anita de Ella in 1962, becoming the first Latina to win an Academy Award. Moreno also appeared in Spielberg’s version of the film as Valentina.

If DeBose wins, she and Moreno would join a small group of actor-actress pairings who have won the award for playing the same character.

This is the full list of nominees:

Best film

-Belfast

–coda

–Don’t Look Up

–Drive My Car

–dunes

–king richard

–Licorice Pizza

–Nightmare Alley

–The Power of the Dog

–West Side Story

best director

– Kenneth Branagh Belfast

Ryūsuke Hamaguchi Drive My Car

-Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza

-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

– Steven Spielberg West Side Story

Best actress

-Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-Olivia Coleman The Lost Daughter

– Penelope Cruz Parallel Mothers

-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

-Kristen Stewart, spencer

best Actor

-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

– Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog

-Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith, king richard

-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

-Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter

-Ariana DeBose West Side Story

-Judi Dench, Belfast

-Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog

-AunJanue Ellis, king richard

Best Supporting Actor

–Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

– Troy Kotsur coda

-Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog

-JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Costume Design

-cruella

–Cyrano

–dunes

–Nightmare Alley

–West Side Story

best sound editing

-Belfast

–dunes

–No Time To Die

–The Power of the Dog

–West Side Story

best soundtrack

-Don’t Look Up

–dunes

–Charm

–Parallel Mothers

–The Power of the Dog

Best Adapted Screenplay

–coda

–Drive My Car

–dunes

–The Lost Daughter

–The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

–Belfast

–Don’t Look Up

–king richard

–Licorice Pizza

–The Worst Person in the World

best animated film

–Charm

–Luca

–flee

–The Mitchells vs. themachine

–Raya and the Last Dragon

best original song

-“Be Alive”, by king richard

-“Two Little Caterpillars”, by Charm

-“Down to Joy”, by Belfast

-“No Time to Die”, by No Time to Die

-“Somehow You Do”, by Four Good Days

Best animated short film

–Affairs of the Art

–Beast

–boxballet

–robin robin

–The Windshield Wiper

best short film

–Ala Kachuu—Take and Run

–The Dress

–The Long Goodbye

–On My Mind

–please hold

best photography

–dunes

–Nightmare Alley

–The Power of the Dog

–The Tragedy of Macbeth

–West Side Story

Best Documentary Feature

–Ascension

–Attica

–flee

–Summer of Soul

–riding with fire

Best Short Documentary

–Audible

–Lead Me Home

–The Queen of Basketball

–Three Songs for Benazir

–When We Were Bullies

best montage

–Don’t Look Up

–dunes

–king richard

–The Power of the Dog

–tick, tick… BOOM!

best international film

–Drive My Car

–flee

–The Hand of God

–Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

–The Worst Person in the World

Best hair and makeup

–Coming 2 America

–cruel

–dunes

–The Eyes of Tammy Faye

–House of Gucci

Best Production Design

–dunes

–Nightmare Alley

–The Power of the Dog

–The Tragedy of Macbeth

–West Side Story

Better visual effects

–dunes

–FreeGuy

–No Time to Die

–Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

–Spider-Man: No Way Home