the complete list by category

(CNN Spanish) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on February 8, 2022 all the nominees for the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards.

Some movies that exclusively hit theaters during the pandemic received a few Oscar nominations. The Power of the Dogstarring Benedict Cumberbatch, leads the list with 12 nominations.

Actress Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the updated version of West Side Storylanded a supporting actress nomination for the 2022 Oscars.

DeBose, who has already won a Golden Globe for the character, took over the role from Rita Moreno in the original 1961 version of the film. Born in Puerto Rico, Moreno won an Oscar for her portrayal of Ella as Anita de Ella in 1962, becoming the first Latina to win an Academy Award. Moreno also appeared in Spielberg’s version of the film as Valentina.

If DeBose wins, she and Moreno would join a small group of actor-actress pairings who have won the award for playing the same character.

This is the full list of nominees:

Best film

-Belfast

coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

dunes

king richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

best director

– Kenneth Branagh Belfast

Ryūsuke Hamaguchi Drive My Car

-Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza

-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

– Steven Spielberg West Side Story

Best actress

-Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-Olivia Coleman The Lost Daughter

– Penelope Cruz Parallel Mothers

-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

-Kristen Stewart, spencer

best Actor

-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

– Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog

-Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith, king richard

-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

-Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter

-Ariana DeBose West Side Story

-Judi Dench, Belfast

-Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog

-AunJanue Ellis, king richard

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

– Troy Kotsur coda

-Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog

-JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Costume Design

-cruella

Cyrano

dunes

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

best sound editing

-Belfast

dunes

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

best soundtrack

-Don’t Look Up

dunes

Charm

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Adapted Screenplay

coda

Drive My Car

dunes

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

king richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

best animated film

Charm

Luca

flee

The Mitchells vs. themachine

Raya and the Last Dragon

best original song

-“Be Alive”, by king richard

-“Two Little Caterpillars”, by Charm

-“Down to Joy”, by Belfast

-“No Time to Die”, by No Time to Die

-“Somehow You Do”, by Four Good Days

Best animated short film

Affairs of the Art

Beast

boxballet

robin robin

The Windshield Wiper

best short film

Ala Kachuu—Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

please hold

best photography

dunes

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

flee

Summer of Soul

riding with fire

Best Short Documentary

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

best montage

Don’t Look Up

dunes

king richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick… BOOM!

best international film

Drive My Car

flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best hair and makeup

Coming 2 America

cruel

dunes

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Production Design

dunes

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Better visual effects

dunes

FreeGuy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

