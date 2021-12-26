the complete list of 23 Serie A players called up

There Africa Cup of Nations will be played in Cameroon and will begin on January 9, 2022, whoever reaches the final will be engaged until February 6: in particular, also given the presence of the national team stopovers, whoever reaches the final will jump from matchday 20 to matchday 24, to then return in view of the 25th naturally following the covid protocol and so on.

Naturally there were many important players, especially for Napoli, for example, who will lose both Osimhen and Anguissa and Koulibaly, without forgetting Ounas too. From Bennacer to Kessié, also passing through Barrow who is still an important pawn in Fantasy Football.

On the other hand, those who have surprisingly excluded players smile, and there are not a few: from Singo to Okereke, also passing through Simy, Maleh, Duncan, Gyasi, Tameze etc etc. Meanwhile, this is the complete list of those called up.