The complete list of movies coming out on Amazon Prime Video in December 2021

For the month of Christmas, Amazon has prepared a long and varied list of gifts for Prime Video subscribers. Between original and exclusive titles and great classics, there is something for everyone.

The most anticipated Original film is without a doubt Encounter, with Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer, but there is great curiosity for too Being the Ricardos, with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

Among the films released exclusively on Prime there are the latest work with the great Gigi Proietti and Wrath of man, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jason Statham.

And finally, as fans of the most famous wizard in the world will already know, from December 1 on Prime there are all eight films of the Harry Potter saga. Below is the complete list in chronological order with all the films arriving on Prime Video in December 2021.

I’m Santa Claus (Exclusive) – release date 6 December

Genre: comedy

Ettore (Marco Giallini) is a former convict with a turbulent and ramshackle life. He has no great prospects other than continuing his career as a robber. This is how he finds himself at the home of Nicola (Gigi Proietti), a nice gentleman who has no valuables but has an incredible revelation to make: “I’m Santa Claus!” But will it really be him? Last film by the great Gigi Proietti, I am Santa Claus is an Italian Christmas comedy directed by Edoardo Falcone.

Encounter (Amazon Original) – out December 10

Genre: dystopian

A decorated Marine sets out on a mission to save his two sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey leads them into increasingly dangerous situations, children will have to leave childhood behind. Directed by Michael Pearce and written by Joe Barton and Michael Pearce, Encounter stars Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada.

The trailer and previews of the Encounter film from Amazon

Being the Ricardos (Amazon Original) – out December 21st

Genre: romantic

Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by perplexing personal accusations, political libel and cultural taboo, in the dramatic behind-the-scenes story by Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin. With a revealing gaze that delves into the couple’s complicated romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences to Ball and Arnaz’s writers’ room, stage and privacy during a pivotal week in the production of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy.”

In the cast, alongside Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, also Jake Lacy, JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat.

Wrath of man (Exclusive) – out December 27

Genre: action

After a deadly ambush on one of their armored cars, Los Angeles-based Fortico Securities hires a mysterious new employee, Patrick Hill (Statham), who becomes known simply as “H.” While learning the basics from partner Bullet (Holt McCallany), H initially appears to be a quiet, low-key type simply there to do a job and make a living. But when he and Bullet become the target of a robbery attempt, H’s formidable abilities are revealed. Not only is he a skilled marksman who is equally adept at hand-to-hand combat, but H is also merciless and deadly.

Based on the French film Le convoyeur, Wrath Of Man features a stellar cast including Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Niamh Algar, Laz Alonso, Scott Eastwood and Eddie Marsan. The film is directed by Guy Ritchie from a screenplay by Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies and Guy Ritchie. Bill Block and Atkinson are producers.

The other films of December: first and second visions

Stay home – release date 2 December

Harriet – release date 6 December

Security – release date 7 December

I don’t want you either – release date 20 December

One meter from you – release date 21 December

At Quiet Place II – release date 23 December

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto – release date 25 December

The great silence – release date December 30th

The other films of December: the oldest titles

Liar love – Gone Girl – release date 1 December

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – release date 1 December

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – release date 1 December

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – release date 1 December

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – release date 1 December

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix – release date 1 December

Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince – release date 1 December

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – part 1– release date 1 December

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – part 2 – release date 1 December

Tulips: Love, honor and a bicycle – release date 1 December

On 7 and 8 – release date 1 December

Even if it is love, it cannot be seen – release date 1 December

Let’s go to that country – release date 1 December

The Hank – release date 1 December

Christmas Under the Stars – release date 1 December

Vampires – release date 1 December

Cogan – Killing Them Softly – release date 1 December

Lost love pains – release date 1 December

A prince of my own 3 – release date 1 December

Robot Chicken Special Dc Comics 1 – release date 1 December

Robot Chicken Special Dc Comics 2 – release date 1 December

Robot Chicken Special Dc Comics 3 – release date 1 December

Mr Cobbler and the magic shop – release date 1 December

Nut Job – Operation peanuts – release date 1 December

The Point Man – Made to kill – release date 1 December

That’s life – release date 1 December

Three men and one leg – release date 1 December

The Fitzgerald murder – release date 1 December

Write Before Christmas – release date 1 December

The Promise – release date 2 December

Recoil – Without fail – release date 3 December

Shoreditch – release date 15 December

Welcome To The Jungle – release date 20 December

Windfall – Infernal rain – release date 20 December

Sorry if I exist! – release date 21 December

Blissful ignorance – release date 23 December