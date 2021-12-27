The complete list of movies coming out on Amazon Prime Video in January 2022

2022 gets off to a great start for Prime Video subscribers. On the Amazon streaming platform, in fact, many films arrive in January not to be missed.

Let’s start with the Amazon Original or exclusive films: a must-have quote for The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney. For the younger ones there is instead Benji’s first film with his wife Bella Thorne, and for those who are even younger (but not only) it is about to come out. Hotel Transylvania 4. To complete the picture Three sisters by Vanzina and a French comedy about time travel.

Now let’s move on to the usual long list of non-exclusive movies coming to Prime: the movie you can’t miss this month is Still air, with Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando, from the last Venice Film Festival. And then an endless list of masterpieces, from Clockwork Orange to Magnolia, from the saga of The Hobbit to that of Twilight … We do not anticipate more: scroll through the list of films released on Prime Video in January 2022.

Time is up (Amazon Exclusive) – release date January 3

Vivien (Bella Thorne) and Roy (Benjamin Mascolo) are two boys with apparently opposite personalities. Vivien is a talented student with a passion for physics and a desire to enter a prestigious American university. She lives her life as a mathematical formula that pushes her to postpone her happiness to the future. Roy, on the other hand, is a problematic boy, tormented by a trauma experienced as a child, which seems to chase him inexorably and continually smash all his dreams. But even the exact sciences have their variables and, as always happens, life manages to weave its events in surprising and unexpected ways.

Time is up stars Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo. In the cast next to them, also Sebastiano Pigazzi, Bonnie Baddoo, Emma Lo Bianco, Giampiero Judica, Roberto Davide, Nikolay Moss, Linda Zampaglione. The film is directed by Elisa Amoruso and produced by Marco Belardi for Lotus Production (a Leone Film Group Company) and Rai Cinema in association with 3 Marys Entertainment and Voltage Pictures.

The Tender Bar (Amazon Original) – out January 7

The Tender Bar tells the story of JR (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy who grows up in the fumes of a bar run by Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), the most brilliant and original of the bizarre and expansive father figures he meets in his childhood. As the boy’s determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to offer her son opportunities she was denied – and leaves the ruined house of her extravagant and, despite herself, supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) – JR begins to pursue. courageously, though not always gracefully, his romantic and professional dreams – with one foot constantly in Uncle Charlie’s bar.

The Tender Bar is based on the autobiographical novel “The Bar of Great Expectations” by JR Moehringer, and is directed by Oscar winner George Clooney.

Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange (Original) – January 14th

Dracula and his gang are back like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that sees Dracula on the most terrifying mission ever. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Transforming Ray”, goes haywire, Dracula and his monster friends are all transformed into humans, while Jonathan becomes a monster! In their new guises, Dracula, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Jonathan, enthusiastic about life as a monster, must team up and travel around the world to find a cure before it’s too late, and before driving each other mad. With the help of Mavis and Dracula’s hilarious human gang, the mission is to find a way to get back before their transformations become irreversible.

The voice cast of the original version includes: Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, Fran Drescher, Brad Abrell, Asher Blinkoff; while in the Italian one we find Davide Perino, Cristiana Capotondi, Claudio Bisio, Claudia Catani, Angelo Maggi, Paolo Marchese, Graziella Polesinanti, Luigi Ferraro, Mino Caprio, Luca Dal Fabbro, Stefanella Marrama, Emma Puccio, Anita Ferraro, Sofia Fronzi and Alice Labidi .

Three Sisters (Exclusive) – released January 27th

We are in Rome, in 2019. It’s hot and August 15th is about to arrive. Marina, a middle-class woman married to an Orthopedics head physician, discovers that her husband is having an affair with her male assistant. The world collapses on her. His bourgeois certainties are shattered. Desperate, she runs to confide in her sister Sabrina who has a clothing store, but finds her in tears too. Her husband, a lawyer, found out that she was cheating on him and decided to leave her. The two sisters thus decide to spend the summer holidays in the villa of Marina in San Felice del Circeo, to find a new balance. Together with them also Lorena, Marina’s young masseuse, also struggling with a sentimental drama. They will then be joined by Caterina, the third sister of Marina and Sabrina. To interrupt the serenity of this holiday, however, will be the arrival of Antonio, the new neighbor who will break the balance of the three sisters …

By Enrico Vanzina, with Serena Autieri, Giulia Bevilacqua, Chiara Francini, Rocío Muñoz Morales and Fabio Troiano.

Flashback (Original) – released January 31st

The new French Amazon Original film Flashback follows the story of Charlie, a high-profile, cynical and self-centered lawyer who, after winning another case, meets a strange time-traveling taxi driver named Hubert. Taking her back in time from the French Revolution to “Les Trente Glorieuses” and the medieval period, Hubert introduces Charlie to some of the most famous women in history. Through a series of unfortunate but hilarious events, Charlie will witness firsthand the most important historical moments and the battles fought for women to live in freedom in the 20th century. To escape this cycle of time travel, she will have to find out what her role as a woman in society really is and learn how to help empower those who have no voice today.

Directed and starring Caroline Vigneaux (Full Speed, We Were Young), the cast also includes Sophia Aram, Suzanne Clément, Lison Daniel, Issa Doumbia, Gad Elmaleh, Lannick Gautry, Emy Letertre, Florent Peyre, Sylvie Testud and Julien Pestel. The film is produced by Alain Goldman for Légende Films.

The other films of January: first and second visions

Still air – release date January 7

My Son – release date 21 January

The other films of January: the oldest titles

3 Days To Kill – release date January 1st

50/50 – release date January 1st

Clockwork Orange – release date January 1st

Barry Lyndon – release date January 1st

The Beowulf Legend – release date January 1st

Blade Runner – release date January 1st

Contagion – release date January 1st

Elf – An elf named Buddy – release date January 1st

Eyes Wide Shut – release date January 1st

I before you – release date January 1st

Fargo – release date January 1st

Millennium – The one that doesn’t kill – release date January 1st

Millennium – Men who hate women – release date January 1st

The Hobbit – An Unexpected Journey – release date 1 January

The Hobbit – The battle of the five armies – release date January 1st

The Hobbit – The Desolation of Smaug – release date January 1st

Hannibal – release date January 1st

Journey to paradise – release date January 1st

The Impossible – release date January 1st

Limitless – release date January 1st

Magnolia – release date January 1st

Miss Detective – release date January 1st

Lethal virus – release date January 1st

Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking – release date January 1st

Criminal novel – release date January 1st

Special Forces – release date January 1st

The Blind Side – release date January 1st

Hangover 2 – release date January 1st

Twilight – release date January 1st

The Twilight Saga: New Moon – release date January 1st

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse – release date January 1st

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part1 – release date January 1st

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 – release date January 1st

V For Vendetta – release date January 1st

One word can change everything – Yes Man – release date January 1st

Advice on Valentine’s Day – release date January 15th

Spring air – release date January 15th

A dog for two – release date January 15th

Our history – release date January 15th

Stargate – release date January 31st

Stargate: Continuum – release date January 31st

Stargate SG-1 – The Ark of Truth – release date January 31st