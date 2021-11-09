the complete list of pharmacies where to get the anti-Covid vaccine

The anti-Covid vaccine in pharmacies, also in the province of Brescia: from Wednesday 10 November, pharmacies in Lombardy (and precisely in Brescia) will also be able to inoculate the vaccine. In this first phase, 38 garrisons in our territory will leave, that is the pharmacies that have joined by 20 October last: but others will be able to participate and join in the coming weeks. Pharmacies will inoculate only the third dose of the vaccine, which at the moment can be dispensed to those entitled (over 60) and to healthcare professionals, subject to the obligation of respecting at least 6 months from the completion of the primary vaccination cycle.

Pfizer vaccine will be administered, which can be used independently of the primary course vaccine. For a few days, pharmacies have been able to receive reservations from citizens, and everyone is free to organize themselves with their own appointment agenda: at this stage, we remind you, it is not yet possible to book with the regional platform. The pharmacies that provide the service can be identified through the Open Pharmacy portal.

Training and commitment of pharmacists

Each operation carried out by the pharmacist will be recorded on the Poste Italiane software, identifying the patient before carrying out the vaccine, to enter the medical history and to communicate the administration data to the regional systems. “We had been ready for some time, but there were various steps and a lot of bureaucracy – explains Clara Mottinelli, president of Federfarma Brescia – but for us it is a great achievement, which we wanted with stubbornness, preparing ourselves with different stages of courses, first the training part theoretical and practical for the anti-Covid and then the appendix for the flu vaccine. We know we are on the right path: today the pharmacist is the closest healthcare professional to the citizens ”.

All the pharmacies where to get the vaccine

This is the complete list, updated to November 10, of Brescia pharmacies where it is possible to receive the anti-Covid vaccine: