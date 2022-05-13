The complete love story between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The actress of Gossip Girl and the interpreter of Deadpool have a romance that steals the eyes. We tell you where they met and why everyone wants a couple like this.

Like every year, the met gala He had to talk for days. But, on this occasion, one of the most striking moments was precisely a romantic story. is that when Blake Lively unfolded her stunning dress, the enamored look and the applause of Ryan Reynolds they did not take long to arrive. Those who recorded that scene quickly published the videos and users went crazy on social networks wanting a partner like that of these two celebrities. How did it all begin?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on 2010 during the filming of the film Green Lantern from DC Comics, where the actor starred as Green Lantern and she stood out as Carol Ferris. The crush was instantaneous: a year later, they started dating to finally give the “yes I want” in 2012. In this way, they became one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. It is that they not only show themselves as an attractive and talented duo, but also have a great sense of humor.

The family expanded shortly after with the arrival of their three daughters: James in 2014, Inez in 2016 and Betty in 2019. And although they do not hide their love, they know very well how to preserve intimacy, publicly sharing only what is fair and necessary. For example, it is known that they are great friends of Taylor Swift and that the singer even titled a song with the name of her third girl on the Folklore album to honor their friendship.

For over a decade now, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have become truly inseparable. They parade down red carpets, they accompany each other in the presentations of their new projects, they walk around the world and have proven to be exceptional companions. But… What exactly is it that distinguishes them from the rest of the couples? Your humour! They constantly joke about each other on social media, raising the bar a little higher each time as a challenge.

For example, he shares images of his wife with her face cut off or she jokes about the classic Ryan Reynolds/Ryan Gosling mix-up. Irony is characteristic of their bond, although they keep a low profile anyway. the protagonist of gossip-girl -which just confirmed the sequel to in simple favor– and the actor from dead pool They are very clear about how to preserve their private life and then dazzle with each public appearance.