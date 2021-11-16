The complete OnePlus 10 Pro: what a great camera you have!
The atmosphere is heating up around the next top of the range that OnePlus will launch on the market, the devices of the OnePlus 10 family. After having had a taste of the standard variant, it is time to see what the larger one has in store for us.
The images you see in the gallery show the complete look from OnePlus 10 Pro, shared by the good Steve H. The renderings show a look that has one point in common with the Huawei P50, namely the great photo module rear. The images show a square module with three sensors photographic, developed in collaboration with Hasselblad as happened for OnePlus 9.
Anteriorly we see a perforated display top left, with curved side edges. We do not see the fingerprint sensor, which will be reasonably implemented below the display.
Along with the images just seen, some details about the alleged technical specifications of OnePlus 10 Pro:
- Display: Approx. 6.7 “with refresh rate at 120 Hz, 20: 9
- RAM: 8/12 GB
- Internal storage: 128/256 GB
- Battery: 5,000 mAh with 125W fast charging
- Dimensions: 163.0 x 73.8 x 8.5 mm (10.3 mm considering the photo module)
Still have not emerged details on the processor, but we can expect there will be Snapdragon 898, the new top of the range that Qualcomm will launch shortly.