Sports

the complete program and the TV guide

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

Coppa Italia, round of 16: Napoli on the pitch on January 12: the complete program and the TV guide

The program of the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia

Latest football – The success of Sampdoria over Turin has closed the picture of the round of 32 of the Coppa Italia: the knockout phase is now open between the eight teams coming from the preliminary rounds and the eight seeded players that come into play at this point in the competition . The first big names to take the field will be Atalanta and Napoli, on Wednesday 12 January respectively against Venezia and Fiorentina.

Coppa Italia, the program of the round of 16

Atalanta-Venice: 12/01, 2.30 pm (Italy 1)

Napoli-Fiorentina 12/01, 5.30 pm (Italy 1)

Milan-Genoa 13/01, 21.00 (Channel 5)

Lazio-Udinese 18/01, 5.30 pm (Italy 1)

Juventus-Sampdoria 18/01, 21.00 (Channel 5)

Sassuolo-Cagliari 19/01, 5.30 pm (Italy 1)

Inter-Empoli 19/01, 21.00 (Channel 5)

Rome-Lecce 20/01, 9.00 pm (Channel 5)

Luciano Spalletti

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Euroleague: Olimpia is ruthless, Fenerbahce is also overwhelmed | News

November 13, 2021

MotoGP Algarve: pole with record for Bagnaia, Quartararo from the third row | News

November 6, 2021

Totti, double surprise: Francesco ready to return to Rome? – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

2 weeks ago

F1, Verstappen and Hamilton, title to both. Alonso and Vettel’s proposal

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button