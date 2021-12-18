the complete program and the TV guide

Latest football – The success of Sampdoria over Turin has closed the picture of the round of 32 of the Coppa Italia: the knockout phase is now open between the eight teams coming from the preliminary rounds and the eight seeded players that come into play at this point in the competition . The first big names to take the field will be Atalanta and Napoli, on Wednesday 12 January respectively against Venezia and Fiorentina.

Coppa Italia, the program of the round of 16

Atalanta-Venice: 12/01, 2.30 pm (Italy 1)

Napoli-Fiorentina 12/01, 5.30 pm (Italy 1)

Milan-Genoa 13/01, 21.00 (Channel 5)

Lazio-Udinese 18/01, 5.30 pm (Italy 1)

Juventus-Sampdoria 18/01, 21.00 (Channel 5)

Sassuolo-Cagliari 19/01, 5.30 pm (Italy 1)

Inter-Empoli 19/01, 21.00 (Channel 5)

Rome-Lecce 20/01, 9.00 pm (Channel 5)