The complete sequencing of the human genome and the future of genomic medicine

The human genome was 92% sequenced almost 20 years ago, in 2003 -five decades after the discovery of DNA (1953)-, allowing a scientific revolution in the field of genetics that has led the planet to advance towards a medicine every increasingly preventive, predictive and personalized.

The discovery of this 8%, which until then was considered a gray area of ​​DNA, will further speed up the knowledge of the causes of genetic diseases that is not yet possible with current technologies. It will be a great gain for medical diagnosis.

However, the medicine of the future is already here. Today, thanks to genetic and genomic tests, it is possible to guide patients towards more effective treatments, diagnose rare diseases earlier, identify genetic alterations during pregnancy and detect genetic predisposition to the development of important diseases, such as syndromes of predisposition to cancer or hereditary heart disease, among others.

The arrival of Next Generation Sequencing – NGS technology, which can identify alterations in the analyzed genes – has had a drastic impact on the profitability of genetic tests, allowing greater access to the population and shortening the diagnostic odyssey of the patient with a disease weird. In addition to identifying hereditary cancers and making possible the follow-up and care of the entire patient’s family.

Gene therapy has evolved dramatically and is already showing important clinical results and even curing diseases that until recently were incurable. The treatment, which is based on gene editing using recombinant DNA techniques, has been widely explored in the scientific environment. Currently, there are already some approved gene therapies, for example, for SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy), a disease that until three years ago had no treatment. CRISPR, the most modern gene editing technique that has spread widely in recent years, also has great potential to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of numerous diseases.

Most genetic diseases do not yet have specific treatments, however, the advancement of scientific knowledge has allowed the development of new therapeutic approaches for these diseases. New diseases are expected to be included in this process in the coming years.

Genomic medicine has advanced in different ways around the world. The United States, with around 4,700 genetic counselors and 1,240 medical geneticists, is one of the countries where this medicine is most advanced; In France and Spain, the public health system offers pregnant women non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT), which allow early identification of chromosomal abnormalities associated with, for example, Down syndrome.

Technological development and cost reduction in the area have contributed positively to various specialties of medicine and investments in this area have not stopped growing either. In 2022, the global genetics market will reach around US$4 billion, and the expectation is that this value will reach US$10 billion in 2027. North America concentrates 46% of this market share , Europe 29.4% and Asia 17.9%. While the smallest participation, corresponding to 6.7%, is distributed among the other regions of the world. Latin America still has a lot to grow, but the region has come a long way in genetics, DNA sequencing, and the development of various types of genomic tests. We already have the technology and knowledge installed here.

Little by little, public and private health systems are becoming aware of the cost-benefit effects of this more preventive and personalized medicine, which provides less research time, in addition to avoiding hospitalizations and unnecessary treatments, which translates into a cost reduction for the sector and better clinical results for patients.

Latin America has excellent geneticists and produces important scientific contributions to world genomics, however, a greater number of professionals and more investments are still needed for the country to reach the ideal scenario. Universities need to expand the teaching of genetics in medical course curricula and public and private institutions need to expand investments in the area, in addition to public health systems including genetic testing on their list . This will allow, as recommended by the WHO, genetic medicine to be accessible to all.