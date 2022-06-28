the completely crazy condition of the Neymar clan to pack up!

Zapping World Eleven The 10 unmissable matches of Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23

Since Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s words last week, Neymar’s future is in full swing. Especially since RMC Sport threw a stone into the pond on Sunday claiming that the Brazilian international, upset by the words of its president, would also consider leaving the club. Only, this departure is still far from being recorded.

The Neymar clan wants 200 million euros in the event of departure!

Indeed, according to information from El Pais, the father of the Parisian star would not be against leaving PSG. But on one condition: to receive the tidy sum of 200 million euros, corresponding to the rest of his son’s contract in the capital. An obviously XXL amount which would therefore push Paris to consider a loan from its number 10 in order to share the emoluments with another club.

A solution that seems very unlikely while the champion of France would have indicated that he would pay part of Neymar’s salary, which would be paid by his foundation, the Instituto Neymar Jr, sponsored by…Qatar Arways. One thing is certain, even if the two parties do not seem closed to the idea of ​​separating, a long road awaits them to record their breakup.