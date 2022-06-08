The completely crazy return of Lionel Messi to his first club in Argentina
In Argentina, Lionel Messi has achieved living legend status for a few years now, but in one city in Argentina, it’s much more than that. In Rosario, where the mythical number 10 of Albiceleste was born and raised, we dream of seeing him play as a professional under the colors of Newell’s Old Boys, his training club.
Although he still has a year of contract at Paris Saint-Germain plus an option that some people whisper could be done across the Atlantic, in the United States, Newell’s Old Boys supporters do not despair of seeing Lionel return one day. Messi at the club…
Don’t worry Parisian supporters, we’re only talking about attending a match! Indeed, back in his city of birth for a few days of vacation, the former Barcelona player received the new shirt of his training club signed by the entire current workforce.
After seeing this, the fans immediately asked the president of their club to invite Lionel Messi for the match against San Lorenzo which will count for the 2nd day of the championship. A request that was accepted and that resulted from a formal invitation afterwards. However, it is not yet known whether he accepted or declined the invitation.
A presence that would delight all the fans present in the stands tomorrow evening. A return to the stands before a return to the field? No one knows in Rosario but everyone wants it.