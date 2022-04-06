The complicity of Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in the photo where the actress reveals her new look

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are immersed in the filming of the movie ‘ghosted‘, a film directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese that is described as a romantic action adventure.

Anne of Arms She was cast in the role after Scarlett Johansson dropped out of the film in December citing scheduling incompatibility with other projects. Although, according to several media outlets, she then left the projects on good terms.

In this way Ana de Armas has coincided with Chris Evans again after working together in ‘Daggers in the back’, the film that earned the actress a Golden Globe nomination, and in ‘The Gray Man’, a Netflix film that also stars with Ryan Gosling and that has not yet been released .

Evans and Anna they have created a great friendship during all these projects together and it is common for both of them to post photos together teasing each other or hanging out.

so now Chris Evans has shared a photo on the set from ‘Ghosted’ which he has titled: “The Turner Family Farm”. An image where Ana de Armas appears very happy, passing her arm over Chirs and we also see Amy Sedaris, Tate Donovan and Lizze Broadway, the rest of the cast.

But, analyzing the photo, it is striking that Ana de Armas has changed her look softening his usual tan for a much blonder hair don golden highlights. A style that has probably been to characterize the character, but with which she is highly favored.

Ana also uploaded another photo of her recording the film on the same day, this time it is a close-up of her in black and white, but we can see how behind her is a beard and a little hair of someone who is surely Chris Evans.

