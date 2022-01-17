The compulsory vaccine does not convince the no vax – Il Tempo





Dario Martini January 17, 2022

On January 5, the day before the Epiphany, the Council of Ministers passed the decree introducing the vaccination obligation for anyone over 50 years old. It will take off on February 1st. From the 15th of the month, however, it comes into force to be able to go to work.

It is no mystery that the more we age, the more we risk serious consequences by taking Covid. The government is convinced that this provision will empty intensive care. The fine, to be honest, is not that high. Only one hundred euros. While it becomes salty (up to 1,500 euros) if you go to the office without having completed the vaccination cycle. Yet, in the last week, the one that goes from 8 to 14 January, the boom of first doses to the over 50s has not been seen. Only 147,610 administrations, just over 20 thousand per day. If we continue at this pace, there will still be a great many no vaxes over fifty years old on February 1st.

Let’s look at the situation recorded by the commissioner structure led by General Figliuolo on 7 January last. At that date there were still 2,165,583 Italians over 50 still waiting for the first dose. A figure already purged by the number of healed. The week after, on January 14, the unvaccinated dropped to 2,017,973. It means, as we have said previously, that only 147 thousand no vax are convinced to immunize themselves under the pressure of the vaccination obligation introduced by Draghi. If Figliuolo’s campaign does not accelerate further but maintains this pace, on 1 February there will still be around 1.7 million unvaccinated over 50 years old. If this figure is confirmed in two weeks, the government will have a large slice of the population to be fined with 100 euros each. A potential “treasury” of 170 million. Of course, many will be able to avoid the sanction thanks to the exemption from the vaccine. However, the exemption is difficult to obtain. In the decree it is clearly written that the certificates will be carefully screened by the health authorities.

Returning to the numbers, to date, excluding those under the age of fifty, most of the no vaxes are in the age group ranging from 50 to 59 years, which counts 926 thousand unvaccinated. There are 571 thousand who refuse serum between 60 and 69 years, 350 thousand between 70 and 79 and 169 thousand among those over 80 years old. Yet, just three days ago, the Figliuolo commissioner structure issued a note to emphasize the fact that in just seven days the first doses to over 50s tripled. Said so it is certainly a success. But you have to take into account where you started from. In the week preceding the announcement of the introduction of the vaccination obligation, in fact, only 39 thousand first doses were administered to those over 50 years old. Just over 5 thousand a day. A very low number. It is clear that the threat of a fine, especially the heavier one for those who go to work without a super green pass, would have induced many no vaxes to embrace the much-hated serum. So it was. But the hard core still does not yield. The words of Draghi the other day, who explained the decree in a press conference with considerable delay, had no effect. The most aggressive no vaxes are preparing for the February challenge. To give up work and pay a 100 euro fine.