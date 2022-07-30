The computer that has Biden’s son in the eye of the hurricane and kicks the tail in Colombia

This happens even in best families. They all have a black sheep, and in the case of the Bidens, that wayward sheep is about to cause one of the biggest headaches for their father’s government. Hunter Biden has had almost everything in life go wrong. Unlike his brother, Beau, who died of a brain tumor a few years ago and was a model man, Hunter is a troublemaker.

His scandals involving excessive drugs, sex and rock and roll are well known. He is a confessed addict who frequents prostitutes. And he is known because he divorced his first wife after being unfaithful with his brother’s widow. Before long, he happened to have a child with a young stripper.

Although those realities have been hard for her father and many times used by his political opponents against the Government, nothing can do more damage to the White House than one of its lost objects: the computer. The president’s son left it in a repair shop in 2019 and it is believed that the huge leak that has it in check today came from there.

The United States has watched in amazement as dozens of emails and reports from his laptop are revealed, revealing that for years he has used being his father’s son to promote his clients’ businesses around the world.

Hunter Biden- Photo: WireImage

The most serious would be in China, where it would have helped companies in the energy sector, but Colombia is one of the key countries in the framework (see box). Most of the scandal has been revealed by the New York Post, one of Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers. Republicans have been complaining for months that the great press in the United States has not echoed these revelations to protect Biden and because they were initially promoted by Donald Trump during the campaign to attack the current president.

However, that has not taken away the seriousness of the scandal. The biggest impact has been given by an email that, in the opinion of his critics, would show that Joe Biden did know about his son’s adventures in China. James Gilliar, one of the partners in the United Kingdom, writes to him and tells him how the profits from a billionaire contract in the Asian giant are going to be distributed.

Gilliar proposes 20 percent for each and a remaining 20 percent split between “Jim” (who could be Uncle Jim Biden) and another 10 percent for “the big guy.” The harshest critics of the president believe that it is about him. The White House press secretary has made it clear that she will not comment on anything related to the computer. This silence will not stop a possible explosion.

As confirmed this week by CNN, the Delaware Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Hunter Biden and it is anticipated that he may soon be charged with tax evasion and violation of the foreign lobby regime. The problem for Biden dad is that if the Democrats lose the congressional elections in November, this investigation could also be opened in Parliament, which would be a huge headache.

The scandals of his son Hunter could end up costing President Biden dearly ahead of the parliamentary elections in November. – Photo: AP

Among others, because it has juicy details, such as the gift of a large diamond given to him by Ye Jianming, a Chinese tycoon who was later arrested for corruption. The computer has also been the source of dozens of personal stories.

There are photos of him doing drugs and many emails that show that his financial life was a mess. Both he and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle recognized this chaos in his biographies. “I was haunted by reckless, dangerous, destructive spending. Humiliatingly. And I did it”, he says in his book Beautiful Things.

“Hunter and I drove nice cars and had a nice house, but we were going fast on that hamster wheel and barely keeping up,” she said, on the other hand. Last week, the New York Post revealed another chapter of the scandal: Hunter Biden’s meetings with his father, on the one hand, and with his clients around the globe, on the other.

These are found in the computer calendar. Most of the overseas appointments were attended by Eric Schwerin, the president of Rosemont Seneca Partners, the investment company of the president’s son. “The then vice president’s meetings with senior foreign leaders on behalf of Hunter and his business associates further prove that Joe Biden has been lying to the American people,” Rep. Elise Stefanik told the New York Post.

The Republican announced that she will pass the investigation to Congress. The investigation shows quotes from the black sheep of the Bidens around the world. From the Ivory Coast and Romania to Russia and the former Yugoslavia, Biden’s son moved like a fish to water in his role of pushing big bids. The most robust chapter, however, of this new publication is Colombia, and it is just beginning.

Andrés Pastrana, former president of Colombia would be involved in business with Hunter Biden. – Photo: VANNESSA JIMENEZ G-afp

“If it works, we will all be rich”

According to the New York Post, on March 2, 2012, Hunter achieved what he had “courted” for months. It was a meeting with former President Andrés Pastrana Arango. The publication assures that the dinner had a goal for Hunter: to obtain a millionaire deal for OAS, a Brazilian company that aspired to participate in very juicy tenders.

In the emails, it is said that, if he succeeded, the Biden lobby company would earn a 5 percent success bonus, on top of the $20,000 a month that Brazilians paid for their work. There were many projects in which they were interested, according to the publication: two water treatment plants for about 350 million dollars each, a hydroelectric plant for 1.8 billion and the Bogota metro contract for 3 billion.

“If it works, we’ll all be rich,” Schwerin emailed Hunter on September 8, 2011, a month before signing the firm’s contract with OAS. The first trip recorded by Hunter’s emails to Colombia takes place on November 2, 2011. Hunter arrived in the country through the front door, because his father had made a close friendship with former President Pastrana through Plan Colombia.

At this time, Biden was a United States senator and his vote was essential for that help that turned his country in the fight against drug trafficking. In the book Forgotten Memories, Pastrana tells how decisive he was for this plan and the visits he made to the country, one of them to Cartagena, where he shared with the whole family and happily played with the small children of the then president.

Joe Biden Andrés Pastrana, Mauricio Cardenas and Catalina Crane Hunter Biden – Photo: Getty Images, AP, Daniel Reina, Karen Salamanca, Juan Carlos Sierra

A source who knew about the food told SEMANA that Pastrana invited Hunter, because the relationship with Biden was very close and he wanted to pay tribute to his son, who was in Bogotá. The New York Post reports that the appointment was attended by Mauricio Cárdenas, then Minister of Mines of the Santos Government, and that Biden had previously met with the Palace counselor Catalina Crane.

Hunter continued to write very kind e-mails to Pastrana from there. “Dear Mr. President. Looking forward to seeing you in Washington. I look forward to meeting you for lunch or coffee, depending on your schedule. I’d like to talk about an opportunity that I think you were initially told about OAS,” reads one of the emails, dated 2012. “I’m going through my dad’s schedule,” he adds.

The New York Post tells that that appointment, in effect, took place a month later. The former president did not want to comment on these remarks, but his son, Santiago, clarified that they were cordial conversations in which business was discussed. The construction company OAS, for its part, fell into a huge corruption scandal. In 2015 its president was convicted of active corruption, money laundering and criminal organization.