The concept of “generations” is overrated

The American tennis players and sisters Venus and Serena Williams, two of the most famous and winning athletes in the world, were born respectively in 1980 and 1981. According to a conventional language that has been widespread for years in Western countries, they belong to two different generations: Venus to the so-called “Generation X”, which includes people born between 1965 and 1980, while Serena is a “millennial”, having been born between 1981 and 1996. They belong to the same generation, for example, the former president of the United States Donald Trump, born in 1946, and Michelle Obama, born in 1964: they are “baby boomers”, that is, born between the mid-forties and sixties, during the boom economic following the Second World War.

The use of these expressions, which have long been frequent in common language, has been widespread for even longer in companies, research institutes and other formal contexts. They are present in studies, polls and many journalistic articles, sometimes even with wide and incomprehensible margins of freedom in the interpretation of the boundaries between one generation and another.

Last May, a group of about 150 social and demographic scientists wrote a letter to the authoritative American institute of statistical research and polls Pew Research Center, urging it to stop promoting the use of words that have been circulating for decades to define the different generations. Words like “generation X” and “millennials”, scientists say, have no basis in social reality and risk generating stereotypes, unnecessary generalizations and inaccuracies, diverting attention from more significant and influential attributes and factors within groups demographic.

Of the way in which people use the category of generation in their habitual discourse, the limitations of this definition and the misleading conclusions it often leads to. New Yorker American critic and essayist Louis Menand, 2002 Pulitzer Prize winner for best history book (The Metaphysical Club, on the philosophical current of pragmatism and the cultural movements of America in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries).

Menand connects the modern sense of the term “generation”, as it is widely understood today outside of biology studies, to the concept of “young people”, widespread since the second half of the 1940s and even more so in the following decades in many countries. affected by baby boom. These were historical phases in which the percentage of the population under the age of 25 was significantly higher than the current one and there was an understandable interest on the part of companies in the consumption of that demographic group. Despite the gradual reduction in percentage, young people are still fundamental consumers of goods and services in various sectors, from social media to streaming platforms to fashion.

Precisely to keep those markets active and give the consulting sector something to sell to companies trying to understand young people, says Menand, “we have invented a concept that allows us to periodically redefine the” culture of young people “”, and that concept is “generation”. It is a term borrowed from the biology of human reproduction, where “older generation” means parents and their siblings, and “younger generation” means their offspring and cousins. For the fruit fly it usually takes 10 days for the younger generation to become the older one. For humans, the time required is traditionally around thirty years.

The passage of the concept of generation in a biological sense from the family to the social sphere dates back to the nineteenth century, when the new idea was gradually introduced that people born in a certain period of time – generally thirty years – belong to the same generation. . There was no biological basis for this claim, writes Menand, but this idea “gave European scientists and intellectuals a way to make sense of something they were obsessed with, social and cultural change.”

In other words, the generational theory made it more likely or more acceptable the possibility that the “generational change” would generate the changes. Some thinkers argued that the reason lay in the fact that new generations bring new ways of thinking and acting, making it possible to overcome obsolete beliefs and practices. Others, partly overturning the cause and effect relationship between generation and change, believed that different historical events (the war in Vietnam, 11 September or the pandemic, for example) make generations different from each other. . It was therefore those events that “changed” the generations more than vice versa.

Currently, albeit with various approximations and poorly defined margins, the interval between one generation and another is usually around fifteen years. Generally, in speeches that make extensive use of definitions such as “generation X” or “millennial”, it is assumed that people born in a certain period of time have characteristics that differentiate them in some way from those born before or after that interval. . But “this supposition requires a leap of faith,” explains Menand.

First of all, there is no empirical basis for arguing that the differences between different generations are greater than those within the same generation. Otherwise we should feel that we have less in common with our parents than we have with people we have never met and who were born a few years before or after us. And then there is the always critical question of thresholds, which concerns the example of the Williams sisters: as belonging to different generations, even if they were born in the same two-year period, Venus and Serena should have different values, tastes and life experiences.

It could be objected, adds Menand, that the same argument also applies to the habit of using decades as meaningful units. A year, like a biological generation, is something measurable: the time it takes the Earth to orbit the Sun. But there is nothing in nature that corresponds to a decade, a century or a millennium. They are only conventions, terms “of convenience”. As for the decade – which underlies a deeply ingrained way of thinking, unlike generations – it is a convention determined by the fact that we have ten fingers.

But the question to ask is not whether the subdivision of time by generations is more or less arbitrary – it is very likely in any case less comfortable – than that for decades and centuries. The question is whether it tells us something significant or not, whether or not it is a useful category to better understand some phenomena.

In the book to be released on November 9th The Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think, quoted by Menand, British sociologist Bobby Duffy, director of the Policy Institute at King’s College, argues that generation is only one of three factors that explain changes in people’s attitudes and behaviors. The others are historical events and those related to the life cycle of each of us, that is, to our aging. Through graphs and statistics, Duffy shows how the interplay between these three factors can explain many differences in, for example, racist behavior, suicide rates, political beliefs and more.

His conclusion is that people of different age groups are much more similar than what usually emerges from speeches about generations, and that in general the reading of the phenomena through those three factors is also useful to disprove many clichés. There is no evidence of an “epidemic of loneliness” among young people, for example, and other trends commonly extended to a certain age group actually affect the entire population. In Europe, the inclination to recognize climate change has no significant correlation with the age of people. And in the United States, views on gender discourse are more closely correlated with political views than with age.

Furthermore, the correlations between certain ethical convictions and belonging to the so-called “generation Z”, that of people born between 1997 and 2012, that is to say most of today’s university students, are generally very weak. Many new phenomena are mistakenly associated with young people, such as the “cancel culture”, whose expressions are not necessarily concentrated in that age group.

Based on Duffy’s analyzes, Menand disputes the fairly common idea that Generation Z is the demographic group primarily responsible for profound cultural change and societal transformation. And it disputes many other stereotypes associated with that group, such as the idea that people of that generation are addicted to technology and “victims” of it, a common prejudice among people older than themselves. “We are all in our goldfish bowls. We should hesitate before making a judgment on what life is like in other people’s bowls, ”writes Menand.

Attributing to the younger generation – or to a generation in particular – a greater sensitivity towards values ​​such as diversity or inclusion, for example, most often ignores the fact that those values ​​are shared and transversal to different generations. And it ignores that those values ​​have existed long before Generation Z went to high school. The term “intersectionality”, used to refine traditional categories of social identity and focus on discrimination and oppression, has existed for over thirty years. It was proposed in 1989 by the American activist and jurist Kimberlé Crenshaw, born in 1959: a boomer, technically.

According to Menand, using the category of generations as a lens for observing reality entails the risk of neglecting the real dynamics underlying the development of the social fabric and of distorting the social history of a population. A typical example is the so-called “silent generation”, which according to current conventions is that of people born between 1928 and 1945. The expression derives from a definition found in an article in the magazine Time, published in 1951, and was initially used to describe people who had attended high school in the 1950s.

But the main reason that generation was called “silent,” notes Menand, is to create a stark contrast to the next baby boom generation, the phenomenon of the time, a generation that was supposed to be nonconformist and anything but silent. . “And who were those silent conformists instead?” Asks Menand: people like Muhammad Ali, Martin Luther King, Nina Simone, Bob Dylan, Noam Chomsky, Philip Roth, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Andy Warhol.

Very many people of the silent generation and also of the previous one (the Greatest Generation, that of those born between 1901 and 1927) were actually the most active in the culture and politics of the 1960s, much more than the boomers. Boomers who at the time were largely too young to even know what was happening around them, and who are often blamed for the cultural transformations of that decade.

Generational analysis, Menand concludes, risks above all neglecting social class, ethnicity, gender, legal status or other preconditions, as determining factors for behavior, life experiences and the formation of opinions. A woman born in 1947 to an immigrant family in San Antonio, Texas, evidently had very different possibilities from those of her peer in San Francisco. Yet the prototype of the American boomer is a white college student with flared trousers and the symbol of peace. As the prototype of Generation Z, she is a high school student with spending money and an Instagram account.