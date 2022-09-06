the concern caused by the model for her mental health after being seen disoriented and walking aimlessly

Nevertheless, During the last months the British supermodel has given something to talk about due to the constant scandals in her private life like his controversial friendship with Amber Heard.

Cara Delevingne broke into the world of fashion in 2011 and, after his rise to worldwide fame, She has become one of the most famous models today.

In this opportunity, Cara Delevingne caused concern in her followers and friends when she was seen ingesting a strange substance in her car and later walking aimlessly on the streets of Nevada, USA

The model, who He had an unkempt appearance and wild eyes.starred in this unusual scene after attending the festival Burning Man.

This unusual event took place from August 28 to September 5 and It has the particularity of not selling food, drinks or any type of merchandise.

After being seen like this, Cara Delevingne’s friends are very concerned about her mental and physical healthaccording to reports from OnlineRadar.

Despite his disoriented appearance, some people close to Cara Delevingne They stated that her health is optimal and that there is no reason for people to worry about her.

“She had been in the desert for several days, not eating much and looking quite dirty because she hadn’t had a chance to bathe. Her friends are worried about her because she has been behaving erratically, but she has a good group of people around her. Ella’s sister Poppy accompanied her to the festival. She is not alone and her sister takes care of her, ”commented a source to the medium. DailyMail.