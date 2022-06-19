The concert by Pablo Milanés is moved to the Ciudad Deportiva › Culture › Granma

The Pablo Milanés concert scheduled for next Wednesday, June 21, will take place at the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum, on the same date, at 8:30 p.m.

The artist’s meeting with the public as part of his Días de Luz tour was initially going to take place at the National Theater, but the venue was changed “with the aim of facilitating greater attendance,” the Cuban Institute of Music reported on its networks. social.

Tickets sold at the National Theater of Cuba remain valid and those who wish to return them may do so at the box office of the theater itself with a full refund of the amount.

Tickets for the new location can be purchased at the theater itself this Saturday, June 18, starting at 1:00 pm, and access to the coliseum will begin at 6:00 pm on Wednesday.

The authorities of the institute and Pablo Milanés’ team took into account the requests and disagreements of those who have expressed interest in attending.

«In the conception and organization of the show, work has been carried out with seriousness and transparency. The consideration that this is a concert for the people, who deserve to enjoy the work of a great artist, has prevailed,” it was published on the institution’s official Facebook account.