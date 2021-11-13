The conclusion of Cop 26, today, live – Corriere.it

The Conference of the Parties on Climate, convened in Glasgow, is expected to conclude on Saturday, its president said: this is what is happening

The Conference of the parties on the climate emergency, convened in Glasgow, has now reached the last hours. Alok Sharma, whom the British government has appointed to chair the conference, asked the delegates from the various countries present to make a final effort, in what he called the moment of truth for our planet. Below, the live broadcast of the last hours of the Conference.

6.40 pm – The definitive plenary opens, towards the vote

Alok Sharma closed the meeting: I think I have seen a great consensus on this text, which is not perfect, but adequate to the Paris Agreement. Now is the time to address our responsibilities in front of our populations, the world, the planet, he says, admitting that the text is imperfect. Now the extra time is really running out, the informal plenary closes. A few minutes, says the president, and the definitive one will open. Hoping to finally collect everyone’s s. Including India and China.



18.30 – Greta says no

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish activist who founded Fridays for Future, repeats her criticisms on the conclusions of the summit. Now that COP26 is drawing to a close – he wrote on Twitter – pay attention to the tsunami of “greenwashing” and explanations of the media to somehow frame the result as “good”, “progress”, “a step in the right direction” .

17.55 – Children and grandchildren

In the speeches there are constant references to children, grandchildren, to the generations to come. Lastly, the representative of the island of Palau who talks about her three children. She too accepts the text, as Japan will do shortly after, which promises to commit itself to the topic of finance. This is the theme for being united. Cop26 is about to produce extraordinary results.



17.48 – We are moving towards a final compromise



After the green light from China and the representative of Guinea, who spoke on behalf of the 77 poorest nations (much applauded by the negotiators seated in plenary), COP26 seems to be heading towards a difficult final compromise. The toughest speech so far has been that of India opposing the phasing out of coal-fired energy plans, stating that developing countries have the right to responsible use of fossil fuels.



5.43 pm – The dissatisfaction of the Maldives

These progresses are not in line with what is needed, begins the representative of the Maldives islands, recalling that the dates written in the text are very distant. It will be too late for the Maldives. For us a question of survival. It brings no hope into our hearts. We have heard that the technology is available, that trillions are spent on fossil fuel subsidies. Grants: The Maldives agrees to go ahead with this text but asks for action and resources.



5.35 pm – The intervention of the United States



Finally, John Kerry, Biden’s special envoy, takes the floor. Tireless, frenetic, until the end he negotiated with his Chinese counterpart on his feet to reach the conclusion of this very long negotiation marathon. time to agree for future generations, he said. His speech touches the strings of the great American rhetoric, speaks of 200 nations, people who live in very different environments, in search of shared goals. He praises the spirit of compromise, ensures that the US commitment is real and concrete. a powerful statement, it was a good negotiation … We, the United States, are satisfied because it raises the level of ambitions, asks everyone to collaborate. And he ensures that every effort will be made on climate finance, he says reassuring his friend from Gabon, or the minister of the African government who had said shortly before: Before I leave, I need some more reassurance from our developed partner countries – and notice that I don’t mean donors – before getting on the electric train departing from the COP in Glasgow.

5.30 pm – Australia, Costa Rica, Grenada

Costa Rica admits that not a perfect result but a possible result. The representative of Australia admits that he was very harsh, underlines that for his country transparency and the CO2 market are very important, he scrolls through all the points of the Declaration, glosses over fossil fuels and finally accepts the text. Then it’s up to the small island of Grenada: an imperfect but sufficiently balanced text to allow us to move forward. We cannot resolve all the issues here and now, he admits: Glasgow was not the end of this long journey, but a stage.

17.20 – The harsh words of India



The intervention of India, another giant present at the negotiating tables, was very critical. There is a lack of balance in the texts, he said, recalling that there is still no consensus. In particular, India’s environment minister, Bhupender Yadav, has tried to block efforts to include references to a transition from coal and fossil fuels. Yadav has attributed the responsibility for global warming to unsustainable lifestyles and consumption patterns that lead to waste in rich countries. Developing countries, in his opinion, have the right to the responsible use of fossil fuels.



05.05 pm – The turn of the small islands

Then the turn of the small island states. I implore colleagues to take a step forward with us, says the representative of the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbados. The Fiji Islands hail the reference to the exit from coal and fossil fuel subsidies and efforts to avoid a cataclysmic future. Tina Stiege, super-present representative of the Marshall Islands, and one of the strongest voices during the negotiations of the expectations of the small Pacific islands thanks President Alok Sharma, for the long nights and for the passion in trying to arrive at a successful solution. The question we must ask ourselves: are we ready to leave this COP without a result after all the efforts we have made, in the midst of a pandemic? For those coming from the Pacific and also for all those who have not been able to come, we have worked to bring our voices together. There is still a lot to do on the subject of “loss and damage” and in the next few years we will look for solutions and expect partners to work with us. And he closes with a highly applauded personal passage: I cannot go back to my children, at home, and tell them that we have not been able to achieve anything.

4.44 pm – The intervention of Timmermans: Do not kill this moment

Vice-President of the European Union Frans Timmermans has touched the chords of emotion, speaking of the grandchildren. I want all of us here, each of you to think for just a minute about one person in your life. A person who will still be around in 2030, and you think about how that person will live if we don’t stick to 1.5 degrees here today. Of course we all have our national interests…. I understand perfectly well when developing nations say there should be more funds on the table and we are just at the beginning of what we need to do about loss and damage. Yes, we are only at the beginning of adaptation finance and all that needs to be done. Absolutely. But for heaven’s sake, don’t kill this moment by asking for more texts, different texts, deleting this one by deleting that one: all of them have been heard by the Presidency in the last two months … And my firm belief that the text now on the table perfectly reflects this respect shown by the Presidency and , at the same time, allow us to act with the urgency that is essential for our survival. So please, I implore you to embrace this text so that we can bring hope into the hearts of our children and grandchildren. They are waiting for us. They won’t forgive us if we let them down today.

16.30 – The intervention of China (and a positive glimmer)



Chinese negotiator Zhao Yingmin – in a speech considered a positive signal – said that China is ready to work with all parties to propose constructive ideas to achieve the final result. In short: small adjustments are still needed to the draft, which, although not perfect in any way, must not be reopened.



16.16 – Sharma’s speech



The president of COP 26, the British Sharma, gave a heartfelt final speech: We know that what we have achieved so far has been less than we expected. The texts of the latest draft, once adopted, would lead to a full and effective implementation of the Paris agreements. the moment of truth for our Planet. I believe that the text presented this morning responds to the expectations that the states have represented here in Glasgow in a balanced way, leaving no questions behind. The text reflects everyone’s compromise. The world looks to us, it wants an agreement here. My intention to finish this Cop today.

16.02 – United States and EU



After speaking with Xie Zenhua, China’s climate envoy, Kerry spoke to European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans.

15.55 – Late plenary session



The COP 26 concluding plenary session – in which the discussion on the latest draft is scheduled – was delayed by over 45 minutes. Some parties still want to have discussions and resolve issues, explained COP26 president Alok Sharma, however promising that the negotiations will end this afternoon. Between the parties that still want to have discussions, as we have just seen, the two main ones – the US and China.

3.40 pm – United States and China, and the rest disappears



(Sara Gandolfi) Cop26, in the end, this: the US envoy John Kerry and the head of the Chinese delegation stood for almost an hour to negotiate. And the rest disappears.