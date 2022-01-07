the ‘concrete’ proposals of the Fos group – Sanremonews.it

The shortage of General Practitioners, Specialist Doctors and Paramedics in the Asl 1 area has been addressed several times by the Political Culture Group of the FOS.

The Last November 24th, during a meeting with the Municipal Administration of Sanremo (in which the Mayor Biancheri also participated), the Group illustrated some arguments and advanced various proposals, asking that the Mayor take on an initiative to promote forms of collaboration in order to to inform and activate training opportunities regarding the medical and paramedical professions.

The December 21 the mayor sent the President of the Region a letter extensively argued on some very important issues in the field of information, training and incentives. In this regard, the Fos group highlighted the proposals addressed to all the Municipalities (starting from the largest ones) of the Province of Imperia and to the Direction of the Asl 1.

Some immediate interventions for information and training:

1) the Mayors of the Municipalities hosting the High Schools, the Order of Doctors, the Direction of the Asl1 and the School Managers of the various High Schools of the Province of Imperia meet for a comparison and for the implementation of concrete initiatives regarding Information and Training towards the Medical and Paramedic Professions, in the III, IV and V classes of the High Schools.

2) all Municipalities, as part of the Conference of Mayors, should support a Political and Administrative initiative to obtain from the Liguria Region a reasonable increase in the places available for the Nursing School of Sanremo and also the establishment, also in Sanremo, of the course for Physiotherapists or other post-diploma training addresses that refer or may refer to the field of Health and Social Health.

The necessary incentives (with respect to which there is no more time to waste):

1) Municipalities, individually or in associated form, should be responsible for granting scholarships in favor of maturing students, residing in their own municipality, interested in enrolling at the University and attending the Faculty of Medicine. Over the next 11 years (2022 – 2032), the aim is to finance approximately 430 scholarships, of € 5,000.00 each, aimed at obtaining a degree in medicine. It is a question, on the part of each individual Municipality, to ensure an economic incentive (especially for those who cannot) to be returned through the commitment to exercise the Medical Profession, within their own Municipality or those associated, for at least a period of years equal to the number of scholarships received;

2) individual Municipalities, even in associated form, should undertake an investment to grant Scholarships in favor of Graduates or Undergraduates in Medicine, residing in the Municipality (or in associated ones), who want to specialize in General Medicine. Over the next 7 years (2022 – 2028), the aim is to finance approximately 140 Scholarships of € 11,000.00 each, aimed at achieving the Specialization in General Medicine. The enrollment and participation in the Specialization Course of General Medicine also allows the possibility of immediately exercising the Profession and having up to a maximum of 650 patients;

3) Asl1, the Municipalities of Sanremo and Imperia should make a guesthouse available to host new Health Professionals (Specialized Doctors, Nurses and Technicians) from other realities in the initial phase of their commitment at our Hospitals or Public Health Facilities. This is a necessity that is not limited to the current situation (absence of Specialized Doctors) but also necessary for the future, if the UNICO Hospital of Taggia is to be a Hospital with excellence; otherwise it will only be the sum of what already exists (at the time of its entry into operation) on the Territory;

4) the Asl1 should offer employment contracts as stable as possible and possibly similar (from an economic point of view) to those of the neighboring Region (in our case Piedmont) and offer the possibility to take advantage of further training and updating in Healthcare or University Structures both Regional and extra-regional.

“Without targeted and targeted interventions – underlines the Fos group – the health of our territory risks a lot, given that there is not a large number of students attending the Faculties of Medicine and there is no number of Health Professionals adequate to their needs. In fact, our territory is not attractive for Healthcare Professionals of other realities, moreover it is also penalized compared to other areas of the same Liguria “.

Possible financing channels:

to) considering that we are at the beginning of 2022, we believe that, starting from the forecast budgets of the individual municipalities for this financial year, it is possible to intervene with targeted investments;

b) understand (on the basis of the problems set out above) which are the possible channels of regional funding and which projects should be prepared and presented by the individual municipalities, in order to obtain ordinary or extraordinary funding from the Region.

“As is evident – ends the group – these are arguments and proposals that tend to contribute, all in different ways, to the future improvement of the health and social-health services of the area “.