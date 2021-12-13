The condemnation of the former Danish immigration minister

The Supreme Court of Denmark sentenced former Immigration and Integration Minister Inger Stoejberg to 60 days in prison, found guilty of forcibly separating more than 20 young married refugee or asylum seekers in 2016. The ruling could jeopardize the political career of Stoejberg, who is 48 and was one of the favorites to be named leader of the Venstre, a liberal-oriented party, and came following a rare and historic process for requesting the removal of a Danish political official, the first in the last thirty years and the sixth in the history of Denmark.

Stoejberg had been minister from 2015 to 2019, during the liberal government of Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, backed by the right-wing and radical Danish People’s Party on immigration. During his tenure, Stoejberg had adopted very tough immigration policies and had introduced various new restrictions for asylum seekers and refugees. Among these was also the one, which came into force in February 2016, which had forced 23 married minors to live separately from their spouses. The rule was canceled a few months later. She also forced a 17-year-old pregnant woman to remain separated from her husband.

Stojeberg resigned as deputy leader of the Venstre last February after some MPs from the party voted in favor of her impeachment. However, he rejected the charges against him, arguing that the law would protect underage girls from marriages that took place before adulthood. She is currently an independent member of the Danish Parliament, who will now have to vote to decide whether she can continue to be a member.

Among the other controversial immigration regulations introduced during his tenure, there was also the one on the confiscation of property from migrants, forced to leave the assets and jewels that were worth more than 1,300 euros to the state to contribute to their maintenance and maintenance costs. bureaucracy for the asylum request.

