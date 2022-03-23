The condition for Adama Traoré to stay at Barça

Adama’s future is uncertain. The right winger returned to FC Barcelona in the final stretch of the winter transfer market as a key reinforcement to Xavi Hernández’s squad and left the first ‘signs’ of his great potential, but he has been fading in recent weeks and remaining in a background, ‘punished’ also for the takeoff of an Ousmane Dembélé which is becoming an essential piece for the Egarense’s approach.

The one from L’Hospitalet de Llobregat will be, in principle, until June 30 in the ranks of the Barça team. On that date, he expires his loan and the azulgrana They will have to decide whether or not to execute the purchase option they have on the Wolverhampton player, of about 30 million euros. It is an amount that the Catalans could not afford for the summer and, if they decide to stay with the footballer, they will look for a formula to lower costs.

‘SPORT’ points out this Tuesday that Barça has let the player’s entourage know that, if he stays, it has to be with an operation that is one hundred percent free for the club. In this way, Jorge Mendes aims to be key to achieving a solution. The footballer’s agent was already essential for him to arrive at the Camp Nou and may also be essential for him to remain in the team.

He will be in charge of sitting down to negotiate with Wolverhampton to find a formula that benefits both teams. At first, the possibility of bartering with Francisco Trincão will be put on the table, whose purchase option with the Wolves is 30 ‘kilos’ as well, but in recent weeks it has been reported that the English would not be very interested in keeping the Portuguese permanently.

Riqui Puig could go into the equation

It has been reported for a long time that Barcelona have two alternatives for Adama Traoré, emphasizing that the club does not plan to spend a single euro to keep the player. The first is to offer another Barça player as part of a barter and Riqui Puig would enter the scene.

The player trained in La MasiayYa interested Wolves last summer and It could be the currency for Traoré to stay in the Blaugrana team beyond June 30. On the other hand, the alternative is that Adama Traoré renew one more year with the Wolves and extend the loan at the Camp Nou.