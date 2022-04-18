The condition that Elizabeth II set to participate with James Bond in the opening of London 2012





One of the most remembered moments of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games was the cameo made by Elizabeth II, the Queen of England, in a sketch with Daniel Craig, the actor who has played James Bond in the latest films of 007.

By: 20 minutes

With the celebration of the tenth anniversary of that Olympic event, details of how the unusual participation of the monarch in the video was organized.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Elizabeth II agreed to appear with actor Daniel Craig only on one condition: that it be a complete surprise to the rest of the royal family.

For that very reason, even then-Prime Minister David Cameron’s cabinet stayed out of the video’s production.

Sam Hunter, the ceremony’s production stage manager, revealed: “The queen never told her family she was going to do it.”

The sketch, seen by a global television audience of more than a billion people, aired immediately before the queen’s entrance into the Olympic Stadium.

The final live-action sequence involved two stuntmen dressed as the queen and James Bond parachuting into the stadium from a helicopter. Minutes later, the real queen arrived at the Royal Box in the same dress as the parachutist.