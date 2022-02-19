The conditions for Barça to sign Haaland

Erling Haaland is one of the names of the moment and the dream of many of the ‘greats’ in Europe, including FC Barcelona. The Norwegian aims to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer and the auction has begun to get his transfer, which will be anything but cheap: Can Barça join the ‘bid’? As the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, has revealed, the Catalans are not in a position to take over his services… At least for now.

Shortly after it was revealed that Real Madrid would have agreed a preferential agreement for the transfer of the European ‘wonder kid’, the bad news keeps coming to Barcelona. Javier Tebas has delved into the complicated financial reality of the Catalan club and has revealed that, taking into account the economic control of LaLiga, the Catalans are not in a position to undertake the movement.

It is no secret to anyone that Barça is going through a deep economic crisis and that the losses in the last year have been millions. Looking ahead to June 30, when this course will end, the situation will continue to be just as alarming (with some improvement), and from the Camp Nou offices they will have to make tough decisions if they have the intention of ‘breaking’ the market with big signings and thinking, specifically, of Haaland.

It is something that Javier Tebas, LaLiga’s chief executive officer, has explained in detail, who has recognized that Today the Catalan entity does not have how to deal with a transfer of that magnitude. Economic control does not understand ‘aid’ and Barça has to have its accounts done if it wants to try to transfer the Norwegian, remembering that the club exceeds its salary limit and that it will not change between now and next year if extraordinary measures are not taken.

“Today, with the situation as it is, he can’t have Haaland”

And those measures do not like Barça, at least completely. Javier Tebas has explained to ‘Telemadrid’ that “Today, with the situation as it is, he can’t have Haaland. If they had entered into the agreement with CVC, if some players left… they could allow something like this to be done. They still have months to work on it”. In this sense, if no real efforts are made, it must be discarded.

The Costa Rican has stressed that he is not happy with the reality of Barça, but has explained how they have reached this extreme: “Why has it reached this situation? Because it has gone to the limit in salary expenditure And if you lose 25% of your income, you have a problem because the players’ contracts are still there”.

“Barça’s wage bill was well above its competitors… and on top of that, income fell as it has fallen”

It is not something that happened overnight, that is clear, but they have been affected by the economic consequences of the pandemic. However, the main problem comes from previous years: “They already came from a situation where its wage bill was well above its competitors and on top of that, revenues fall as they have fallen in the pandemic.”

Why is Haaland’s signing so difficult?

The transfer of Haaland is millionaire and, as Javier Tebas has recognized, it is extremely complicated and almost impossible for Barça. Recalling the accounts that ‘Mirror’ published a few weeks ago, the Norwegian would have a clause of 75 million euros to leave Dortmund in 2022, but obviously it will not be the only thing that will have to be paid. ‘In total and for five years of contract he would have a total cost of 350 million.

And it is that the 75 ‘kilos’ that Dortmund will ask for will have to be added to what his agent, Mino Raiola, and Haaland’s father will ask for. It has been reported that this figure may rise to 60 million (40 for the representative and 20 for the parent, as previously reported). There they add 135, but it will also be necessary to add the salary of the Norwegian striker, who hopes to receive a star salary, of around 35 million euros gross.

Javier Tebas also ‘points’ to Reverter

In addition to explaining the delicate economic situation of Barça with the air of thinking about the transfer of Haaland, Javier Tebas has spoken about one of the issues that has made headlines in the last week: the departure of Ferran Reverter from the culé club as CEO. The president has said that “the refusal of CVC comes from the pressure on Reverter, which He was Florentino’s man at Barcelona, or at least one person close to Florentino, and that’s why they decided to leave”.

“Reverter was Florentino’s man at Barcelona”

The Costa Rican also pointed out that “what I am very clear about is that Ferran Reverter was opposed to CVC and LaLiga and I know that he was not very fond of me. He is an executive who in a very short time had gotten to know everything. He came from Mediamarkt, from a world of logistics, washing machines and televisions, he arrived at Barça and already knew about television rights, football politics… Everything!”, he highlighted. “And so he has led Barça to a complicated situation. I’m not saying financially, that I did know about that, but I think that commercially, politically and institutionally it has led Barça to a difficult and complicated situation”.

Reverter’s departure is something that makes Tebas happy: “Now we will have to see who replaces him, we are not going to go from Guatemala to Guatepeor. But If Barcelona knows how to redirect the situation and accepts that it has to do certain things to overcome its economic crisis and grow, it will do well. And LaLiga is interested in Barça doing very well, because it can’t be that one of the two most important clubs in the world is like this.”