the conditions of Koulibaly, Fabian and Insigne

Koulibaly, Insigne and Fabian Ruiz injuries: recovery times

Insigne and Fabian Ruiz, as specified in the press release, they will be re-evaluated for Saturday. Their presence for the match against Atalanta remains in doubt, but their conditions do not worry in the long run: Insigne stopped in time and felt only a contracture, while Fabian has been dragging an adductor problem for a while. of weeks.

Nothing that has prevented him from one of the best league starts ever since he wore the Napoli shirt, and with which the midfielder will probably be called to live also in the near future. But it is also clear that at this moment the suffering is greater, which is why the player was forced to stop against Sassuolo.

Tegola, on the other hand, as regards Koulibaly: The hamstring muscle problem will certainly keep it out for the whole month of December, then it remains to be seen whether or not Senegal will be called up for the Africa Cup. The injury could in fact affect the possible presence of the defender, even if it is too early to make too specific hypotheses.

In case of a call, Koulibaly would return to Napoli directly in February. Otherwise, however, the hope would be to recover it by the first half of January.