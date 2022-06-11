the conditions of the actor so that Amber Heard does not pay him the millionaire compensation after his trial

Nevertheless, the judge in charge of the case reduced the fine to US$10.35 million based on Virginia law that limit punitive damages in defamation cases.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard it came to an end last week when a jury ruled that the 36-year-old actress must pay her ex-husband $15 million in damages for defaming him in 2018.

Days after the final verdict, Elaine Bredehoftlawyer for Amber Heardrevealed in an interview for the program Today of NBC that his client could not pay this sum of money to Johnny Depp.

Given these statements, benjamin chewone of Depp’s lawyers, commented on the possibility that Amber Heard does not have to pay the millionaire fine after defaming the actor.

during the program good morning americathe jurist hinted at the possibility of an agreement in which Johnny Depp will forgo any payment on the condition that Heard agrees not to appeal the case.

“Obviously we cannot disclose any attorney-client communication, but as Mr. Depp testified and as we both made clear in our respective closings, it was never about money for Mr. Depp. It was about restoring his reputation, and he has done it,” the lawyer commented.

This alleged agreement also would alternatively have Amber Heard remove some of the libel claims from the verdict and reduce the damages owed to each other.

If you do not accept these conditions, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard could find another solution and agree to simplify payments by making the actress pay only $8.35 million to her ex-husband instead of her paying $10.35 million and the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean $2 million in separate transactions.

After the trial verdict, the Fairfax County Judge, Penney Azcarate, reported that the order on the result of the jury will be issued until June 24so Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They have two weeks to reach an agreement.

If Depp and Heard do not reach an agreement before this date, the judge will approve the verdict of the jury and will issue the order with the final result of this controversial legal battle.